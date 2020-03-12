READ THE STATEMENT: Richland Community College extends spring break in response to coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

· The college is requiring employees and students who have recently traveled to level 2 and 3 countries and states self-quarantine for a period of 14 days, starting from the day of your departure to return home. All employees will have their normal work time covered with pay. Employees who have paid time off benefits will not be required to use these benefits. Employees are required to provide documentation of their travel to their supervisor.

· The college is requiring employees and students who have traveled outside of the college district, in the last two weeks, to contact Human Resources via phone call to determine the appropriate plan to return to work.

· Effective Friday, March 13 all work travel for employees will discontinue until further notice unless approved by the appropriate Vice President.

· As of now, all other absence and paid time off procedures have not changed. Employees and supervisors should follow the applicable collective bargaining agreement and/or policy for absences as they normally would with the exception of the abovementioned requirement to self-quarantine due to travel.

· The Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center will follow a separate protocol from the College, so please follow directions from Commander Tad Williams and his team concerning the MCLETC.