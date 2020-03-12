READ THE STATEMENT: Richland Community College extends spring break in response to coronavirus

The following statement was released by Richland Community College President Cristobal Valdez regarding steps taken in response to coronavirus.
Today, we made the decision to extend spring break for students only through Monday, March 23. We will utilize the week of March 16 to assess and develop a plan to modify instructional delivery beginning March 23. It is anticipated that we will move as many of our academic operations as possible, to an online format, in an attempt to create social distancing and reduce the density of people on campus.
*The College is NOT CLOSING. All employees will continue to report to work.
· Following the student spring break, online instruction will begin March 23 and continue through April 3, at which time we will re-assess the situation.
· During this time, we will be canceling and/or postponing on-campus functions. Please contact your event coordinator if you have any questions pertaining to this information.
· Richland will remain a polling place and voting will take place on Tuesday, March 17.
· The college’s response seeks to strike a balance between preparedness and caution and college-wide communication on this important matter is forthcoming. In Academic Services, our most important responsibility is to provide continuity of instruction. We want to be prepared to move instruction online where possible. Our plan is guided by the goal of decreasing the overall concentration of students on campus without disrupting the work of teaching and learning.
· The college is requiring employees and students who have recently traveled to level 2 and 3 countries and states self-quarantine for a period of 14 days, starting from the day of your departure to return home. All employees will have their normal work time covered with pay. Employees who have paid time off benefits will not be required to use these benefits. Employees are required to provide documentation of their travel to their supervisor.
· The college is requiring employees and students who have traveled outside of the college district, in the last two weeks, to contact Human Resources via phone call to determine the appropriate plan to return to work.
· Effective Friday, March 13 all work travel for employees will discontinue until further notice unless approved by the appropriate Vice President.
· As of now, all other absence and paid time off procedures have not changed. Employees and supervisors should follow the applicable collective bargaining agreement and/or policy for absences as they normally would with the exception of the abovementioned requirement to self-quarantine due to travel.
· The Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center will follow a separate protocol from the College, so please follow directions from Commander Tad Williams and his team concerning the MCLETC.
Richland Community College values the health and well-being of its faculty, staff and students. We will continue to closely monitor the situation as we proceed during this time period that students are away. We anticipate additional updates late Monday, March 16, or early Tuesday, March 17, as the situation continues to change.
Each day brings new change. Students, faculty, and, staff, we will update you via Richland email on changes in how we respond to the situation or you can continue to check back here for more information.
In order to centralize communication and consistency in our messaging we are asking that you please visit www.richland.edu/coronavirus<https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.richland.edu_coronavirus&d=DwIGaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=xM8WiK9nCiyIgN2TMSN0qGtE6Ot1nPJvpEXWrLJmZtY&m=jSKhGpZs66braucrT4yhEI3p65q38HWb3by5VEk5nBw&s=aFO2lNsX1QSyEY3giYW0TUkarLKfd2_FsVvbyxKGjN4&e= > for the latest updates. You can contact me for additional information via email at twithrow@richland.edu<mailto:twithrow@richland.edu>. Please be patient as we communicate first with our students and staff while we work to answer your questions.