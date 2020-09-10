Read the transcript: Illinois State University's 2020 State of the University address

Again, most of you act as good citizens. You pay for your housing, utilities, food, and clothing, and you purchase local products, and local services —just like every resident of McLean County. You contribute thousands of hours of volunteer time to the people of this community. You teach the young and old to read. You help the hearing impaired to hear better, and the verbally impaired to speak better.

You worship, you vote, you invent, and you inspire with art, music, and dance. You heal those who are sick and comfort those who are lonely. You keep small businesses in business. You grow crops. You shop for groceries for those who are too ill or too injured to shop for themselves, and you donate food that you could have kept for yourselves.

You babysit, walk pets, mow lawns, shovel driveways, and build homes for those who can’t afford to build their own.

You drive patients to doctor’s appointments and help them rehabilitate their bodies—cheering at their every new accomplishment.

The majority of you are the citizens that make Illinois State University proud. But some of you can and must do better or risk your association with this institution.