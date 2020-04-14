Retired Illinois teachers have a new gig: tutoring students for free while they’re stuck at home during the pandemic

John Flaherty, president of the IRTA, said his organization brainstormed the program about a week ago and began the matching process Thursday. Flaherty said he hopes to assist students who might be falling behind since all public and private schools in Illinois closed March 17, under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s orders.

“Our members are ready to help students build their learning skills and tutor in highly advanced subject areas like chemistry and mathematics,” Flaherty said. “For elementary students, self-paced and self-directed learning is a foreign concept. A teacher-mentor will help students take their own initiative and focus their learning at their own pace.”

Once paired up, the tutors will conduct video sessions with students for the remainder of the school year, or through June 1. The video sessions can be held over Zoom, Skype, FaceTime or other electronic means. Tutors will determine how often sessions should be scheduled, based on the students’ progress.

Parents are encouraged to monitor the individual appointments, Flaherty said. For security, tutors will only receive the name and email address of the student they are matched with, and those who want to volunteer must be members of the IRTA so their credentials can be verified.