Retired Normal officer joins Unit 5 staff to lead safety, security

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In other business, the board approved reduction in force notifications, which will affect 24 nontenured staff members.

The reduction in force is a routine action the board takes in March or April to meet requirements for adequate notification of employees facing layoffs.

The board approved three bids for construction projects to be completed by the end of the summer.

A bid from Union Roofing Co. of Chenoa was approved for a reroofing project at Parkside Junior High School. The contractor, which has installed several Unit 5 roofs, was the low bidder for the project at $593,500.

A $144,230 bid from Henson-Robinson Co. of Springfield was approved for a reroofing project at the Eagle Road Resource Center, which houses the Unit 5 media services department. The contractor was the low bidder and has completed several projects for the district, including roofing. The project will include new gutters and downspouts.

The board also approved an additional bid from Union Roofing Co. for a reroofing project at Normal Community West High School. Union was the low bidder for the project at $152,000.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.