Retired Normal officer joins Unit 5 staff to lead safety, security

NORMAL — A retired Normal police officer joined the McLean County Unit 5 staff Wednesday when the school board approved a new administrative position.
Greg Leipold, who spent 25 years with the Normal Police Department, was approved as the director of safety and security, a new position for the district, at Wednesday’s meeting which was at Kingsley Junior High School.
“I’m really excited to work with the children of Unit 5,” he said. “It’s great to work with the kids, and the perks of that is that I get to help the adults be better at being safe, too.”
Leipold said he’s looking forward to “pioneering” this new role to “make it the best thing I can for Unit 5.”
Part of the reason he wanted to take on this new role was the opportunity to continue working closely with the Bloomington, Normal and McLean County sheriff's police departments, he said.
In other business, the board approved reduction in force notifications, which will affect 24 nontenured staff members.
The reduction in force is a routine action the board takes in March or April to meet requirements for adequate notification of employees facing layoffs.
The board approved three bids for construction projects to be completed by the end of the summer.
A bid from Union Roofing Co. of Chenoa was approved for a reroofing project at Parkside Junior High School. The contractor, which has installed several Unit 5 roofs, was the low bidder for the project at $593,500.
A $144,230 bid from Henson-Robinson Co. of Springfield was approved for a reroofing project at the Eagle Road Resource Center, which houses the Unit 5 media services department. The contractor was the low bidder and has completed several projects for the district, including roofing. The project will include new gutters and downspouts.
The board also approved an additional bid from Union Roofing Co. for a reroofing project at Normal Community West High School. Union was the low bidder for the project at $152,000.
