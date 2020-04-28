× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLFAX — Portraying a dancing stack of pancakes is not something they teach in how-to-be-a-principal class.

The Ridgeview School District is delivering laughs — and food — during the pandemic through a series of weekly videos in which elementary school Principal Ben Hutley and others sing and dance while dressed as tacos, pancakes and other foods.

Hutley jokingly tells parents the songs are a way “to make your home-schooling experience that much more challenging.”

(Warning: If you watch the videos on the Ridgeview Facebook page, — facebook.com/ridgeview19 — you, too, could have “The Chicken Nuggets Song” stuck in your head for awhile. But you are also likely to have a smile on your face.)

The videos began when Ridgeview started delivering grab-and-go meals throughout the nearly 200-square-mile district when schools switched to remote learning. The district has just over 600 K-12 students in one building in Colfax, which also serves students from Saybrook, Arrowsmith, Anchor and Cooksville.

“It is totally different to see your superintendent as a robot or a cheeseburger,” said Barb Whiteman, the superintendent’s administrative assistant, who supplies the costumes from a collection she amassed while organizing theme parties for senior citizens at the LeRoy RecPlex.

Food-related songs by Parry Gripp — with lyrics such as “It’s raining tacos” — form the basis of each video, with the spin created by whichever staff is in the building when recording occurs.

“We’re trying to see if we can offer positivity. That’s the whole goal,” Superintendent Erik Young said. “The kids are looking forward to them now. … Kids are singing the songs and doing the dances.

“It’s infectious,” he said.

Ahem.

Then: “I guess ‘infectious’ isn’t the best word to use right now.”

Elementary secretary Alicia Bottles came up with the initial idea and “she roped Mr. Hutley into it,” Young said.

Hutley, drawing on a couple years in high school theater and some community theater, said his favorite part is getting everyone involved.

That includes his 10-year-old daughter Amelia, who taught him moves for the latest video, which includes dancing bacon.

“We practiced them on walks in our neighborhood,” he said.

Why outside? “Her mom got tired of hearing the songs,” he laughed.

The videos, like everything else involving the coronavirus response, have been “a real team effort,” Young said.

“We’re very family oriented here. We work together as a family to do what we need to get done,” he said.

So when it’s time to record another video, Bottles gets on the building intercom and asks who is in the building. Every cook, bus driver, teacher and aide has participated, she said.

“Our head of maintenance despises this,” she said, but he's been in every video “and he’s super serious. … For those people who know him, they are falling down laughing.”

In one of the videos, cafeteria supervisor Carolyn Jent gets hit in the head by a giant foam taco. But Hutley is the star, showing “a talent no one knew he had,” Whiteman said.

The videos might not be very polished, she said, but “It’s real. It’s us.”

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

