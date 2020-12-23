Rivian, Reditus donate $1 million in COVID tests to McLean County Unit 5 schools

Reditus has processed 1.25 million COVID tests since April, including at the McLean County Fairgrounds testing site in Bloomington.

Rossi said he hopes the increased capacity will help more students to return to in-person learning when it’s safe to do so.

“We are a community-based organization and this is our way of giving back to the community,” he said.

Rivian became involved with this partnership in mid-November when Unit 5 students had to return to fully remote learning, said Zach Dietmeier, a Rivian spokesman.

“The impacts of the pandemic have been hard on the whole community this year, and we wanted to do something to show our support for families and teachers,” he said.

Rivian began offering onsite testing for employees last week and Rossi said the company wanted to share the opportunity with the Unit 5 community.