Rivian, Reditus donate $1 million in COVID tests to McLean County Unit 5 schools

NORMAL — Rivian and Reditus Laboratories are donating $1 million for onsite COVID-19 testing at McLean County Unit 5 schools.
“The convenience and timeliness of providing onsite testing for our staff and students will help Unit 5 better monitor and control the spread of COVID in our schools,” Superintendent Kristen Weikle said. “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of these two partners.”
Rivian Automotive donated $500,000 to Reditus for COVID-19 testing and the Pekin-based lab company matched that amount, making a total of 9,000 tests available for Unit 5 students and staff at no cost to the district.
As a McLean County resident with school-age children, Reditus CEO Aaron Rossi said, "We know first-hand the challenges of remote learning. It’s a tremendous hardship on the family. Everyone’s goal is to get the children back into the school buildings.”
Reditus has processed 1.25 million COVID tests since April, including at the McLean County Fairgrounds testing site in Bloomington.
Rossi said he hopes the increased capacity will help more students to return to in-person learning when it’s safe to do so.
“We are a community-based organization and this is our way of giving back to the community,” he said.
Rivian became involved with this partnership in mid-November when Unit 5 students had to return to fully remote learning, said Zach Dietmeier, a Rivian spokesman.
“The impacts of the pandemic have been hard on the whole community this year, and we wanted to do something to show our support for families and teachers,” he said.
Rivian began offering onsite testing for employees last week and Rossi said the company wanted to share the opportunity with the Unit 5 community.
“We are very humbled by all of the support Unit 5 has shown us during our time in Central Illinois, and it was important to do whatever we could to support them,” Dietmeier said. “We hope this increased testing benefits the students, faculty and staff by allowing them to come back together very soon.”
The logistics of the testing will be determined in the coming weeks, but the district said tests will be administered on a voluntary basis.
5 positive stories from Bloomington-Normal schools in 2020
5 positive stories from Bloomington-Normal schools in 2020
In 2020, local school districts were hit with many challenges in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's a quick look at five stories of local schools giving us a reason to smile even when it's hard.
The pandemic dashed traditional graduation plans but gave some schools the chance to be creative in celebrating their students.
Retiring teachers were sent off with surprise parades instead of the usual hugs this spring.
McLean County Unit 5 has distributed more than 100K meals to families since school closure for COVID-19 pandemic
An unexpected milestone, Unit 5 distributed more than 100k meals to local families within two months of schools closing for COVID.
Bent Elementary teachers filled sidewalks with chalked messages for students to "hopefully lift their spirits."
Bloomington-Normal schools began to reopen in October and students were welcomed in by excited teachers and staff.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.