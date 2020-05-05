Roanoke-Benson students get creative with videos for nursing home

“It’s been a blast watching them,” he added.

The students use an app called Flipgrid, an education-based system that educators use as a part of remote learning. Filters are available to encourage creativity.

“They are great kids and they love doing it,” he added.

Most of the videos are expected to be a minute or two but can last up to five minutes and are still in production.

“It’s a great idea and the residents are going to love it,” said Nate Hoffman, administrator at the Apostolic Christian Home. “We are all very excited to see them.”

Of the 40 7th-graders and 28 8th-graders, about 10 of them have a relative at Apostolic Christian Home and will be making their videos for them.

The script is made up by the students. They introduce themselves and personalize the videos by using the name of the selected resident.