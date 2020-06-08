Sandbox (on steroids) wins top Beyond the Books grant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — An augmented reality sandbox has won a $10,000 grant from the Beyond the Box Educational Foundation and Shirk Family Foundation.

The Beyond the Box winner was named in May, along with winners of 35 mini- and standard grants valued at $68,748 for the 2020-2021 school year.

The foundation annually invites educators from District 87 and Unit 5 to submit requests for money to fund innovative and educational programs.

Hayley Mennenga and Angela Trask, who submitted the sandbox idea, said the piece can be used by K-5 students to learn science, social studies, math and language arts.

Users can create topography models by shaping real sand, which can be augmented in real time by an elevation color map, topographic contour lines and simulated water. Younger students learn about contour lines, mountains, valleys, watersheds and water flow. Older students can learn about land forms, elevation, erosion, tectonics and glaciation.

Since 1992, the foundation has awarded $783,833 to support 849 projects and The Shirk Foundation has provided $110,000 to fund 11 Beyond the Box projects since 2010.

