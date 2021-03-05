Schools can’t skip standardized tests this spring, Biden administration says. But Illinois educators want a pass because of pandemic disruptions.

Nearly a year after schools shut down statewide because of the COVID-19 pandemic, School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders said it’s been tough convincing many parents that the buildings are safe for their children’s return.

So when Sanders recently learned that the U.S. Department of Education still expects every public school system in the country to administer federally mandated standardized tests to their students this spring, he was shocked and disheartened.

“I can’t even get families to want to let their children come into the school building right now to learn, so how would we ask them to do that just to take a test?” Sanders said. More than half of all students in Elgin-based U-46 are still in remote learning full time.

“Nobody’s listening,” he said. “It still begs the question, why is this a year we must test?”