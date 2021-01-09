Shield Illinois delays cause 'planning problems' for Illinois State University

NORMAL — Delays in the University of Illinois receiving federal approval for its saliva-based Shield Illinois COVID-19 test have caused “a lot of planning problems” for Illinois State University, according to ISU’s testing coordinator.
ISU is among institutions across the state waiting eagerly for the federal authorization that would allow widespread usage of the saliva-based testing program known as Shield Illinois. John Baur, the university's testing coordinator, said last week that officials hope to have ISU’s lab processing Shield Illinois tests at the beginning of February.
The tests are attractive because they are cheaper and easier to perform than nasal swab tests, and results are available in about 24 hours.
But their broader distribution depends on the U of I receiving “emergency use authorization” from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the test, which was developed by faculty. It was validated in a clinical study and submitted to regulators on Dec. 30.
“The current status is we submitted our application for emergency use authorization to the Food and Drug Administration,” said Ben Taylor, a spokesman for the Shield Illinois program. He said once that application is submitted, with lab and clinical studies completed, the FDA does not intend to block distribution.
“We’re really optimistic,” said Taylor, the assistant director for economic development and innovation for the U of I system.
With an emergency use request submitted, other parties will be able to use the test while the FDA reviews the application. It’s unclear how long that will take, but the emergency authorization is desirable because it provides liability protection among other regulatory benefits.
Public and private universities in Illinois will be among the first to deploy the tests this month, though some might opt to wait until federal approval is granted, officials said.
ISU will wait for the FDA approval, university spokesman Eric Jome said. “We don’t want to get out ahead of something that’s not gone through the approval process, so generally we are looking at the approval as the marker,” he said.
Controlling spread
More than a million of the saliva-based tests have been conducted at the University of Illinois campuses in Chicago, Champaign-Urbana and Springfield, Taylor said. Widespread testing and rapid results allowed the university to control the spread of COVID-19, keeping positivity rates below 2% at the campuses, he said.
He said a clinical study of people who received both the U of I saliva test and a nasal swab test found that there was 97% agreement on positive basis and 99% agreement on negative basis. In other words, he said, there were very few false positives or false negatives.
About $20 million in federal stimulus funds will be used to purchase 1 million tests for the state’s 12 public universities, Taylor said. Universities can buy more tests if they need them, and public school districts, private universities and companies also will be able to buy the tests.
The University of Illinois and Gov. J.B. Pritzker had mistakenly said in August that the test had received federal approval. The university thought it obtained authorization by comparing its test to one developed at Yale University, which had been granted emergency use authorization, but the FDA said that conclusion was incorrect.
Pritzker in August had said the rollout of the tests would have "potentially game-changing implications for our statewide testing complex," calling its approval "some of the best news that we've had since this pandemic began."
ISU develops lab
ISU approved a contract of up to $5.5 million with Shield Illinois in the fall semester, setting up a lab in its biology department to process tests. The university obtained certification under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments, which cover federal standards for facilities that test human specimens for health assessment or to diagnose, prevent or treat disease.
Kim Garris, the ISU lab’s technical supervisor, said a second shift of employees are being hired for when the lab is fully operational.
"Validation studies" are being conducted on instruments in the lab, testing such things as precision and accuracy "to make sure we're getting the correct results," she said.
ISU was counting on using the lab for testing at the start of spring semester. The delay in FDA authorization for Shield Illinois meant “we had to come up with contingency plans,” said Baur.
Those contingency plans included extending the university’s contract with Reditus Laboratories of Pekin to process of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and institute antigen testing.
Although antigen testing provides a quick turnaround, Baur said, “PCR is kind of the gold standard for testing. It will detect the RNA of the virus sooner.”
ISU is not the only public university in Illinois waiting for federal authorization. Eastern Illinois and Northern Illinois universities also have finalized agreements with Shield Illinois to use the tests, and other universities also have shown interest.
Lawmakers are eager for the rollout. The delays in getting widespread use of the tests were the subject of a state Senate Higher Education Committee meeting in mid-December, where some expressed frustration with the pace.
"The thing works," said state Sen. Chapin Rose, a Mahomet Republican who said k-12 schools as well as universities would benefit from making the tests available. "Why the hell don't we have it on the streets?"
Rose appealed to Pritzker in a December letter to issue an executive order authorizing in-state use of the test. "Let's get this done," he wrote.
Some institutions, such as the University of Wisconsin-Madison, are looking at moving forward with the test without waiting for the FDA authorization.
State Sen. Pat McGuire, D-Joliet, committee chair, exhaled deeply to describe what the reaction would be “if the saliva test is given at the University of Wisconsin-Madison before it’s given in Illinois at one of the other great public universities.”
Speaking at the hearing, U. of I. System President Tim Killeen defended the lengthy process to obtain federal approval and ramp up testing locally.
“This is not something you can turn on overnight,” Killeen said. “There’s logistics, there’s supply chain, there’s a lot of complexity. ... It’s not like we could have rushed through this at some faster pace.”
Inside the ISU lab where student COVID tests will be analyzed
