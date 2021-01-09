Shield Illinois delays cause 'planning problems' for Illinois State University

“The current status is we submitted our application for emergency use authorization to the Food and Drug Administration,” said Ben Taylor, a spokesman for the Shield Illinois program. He said once that application is submitted, with lab and clinical studies completed, the FDA does not intend to block distribution.

“We’re really optimistic,” said Taylor, the assistant director for economic development and innovation for the U of I system.

With an emergency use request submitted, other parties will be able to use the test while the FDA reviews the application. It’s unclear how long that will take, but the emergency authorization is desirable because it provides liability protection among other regulatory benefits.

Public and private universities in Illinois will be among the first to deploy the tests this month, though some might opt to wait until federal approval is granted, officials said.

ISU will wait for the FDA approval, university spokesman Eric Jome said. “We don’t want to get out ahead of something that’s not gone through the approval process, so generally we are looking at the approval as the marker,” he said.

Controlling spread