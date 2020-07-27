Shorter school day, temperature checks in store for Clinton students

School start times will remain the same, but the school day will end at 1:30 p.m. That may change, depending on state directives.

The district’s reopening plan was put together with help from a 35-member Opening Strategy Team that considered directives and suggestions from the Illinois State Board of Education, Illinois Department of Public Health, the governor’s office, DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department and surveys of parents and staff.

“The hope is that it can be amended with fewer restrictions as health trends move in a positive direction,” the district said in a statement on its website. “The district will become less restrictive as the state becomes less restrictive. The district will become more restrictive as the state becomes more restrictive.”

The district plans to limit hallway traffic, locker use and student movement from room to room as much as possible.

School personnel will check students’ temperatures when they arrive at school each day.