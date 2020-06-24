Show must go on: Kids' courses switch to online at Heartland, elsewhere

“It’s fun thinking of new ways to use the equipment we have,” said Torbeck. “Nobody has been focused on what we can’t do. The emphasis is on what we can do.”

Part of the challenge of Ella’s “Living Room Theatre” class was the inability to bring everyone together for one big play. Instead, instructor Rhys Lovell had each student write and perform their own monologue as he taught them the basics of theater, acting and writing.

“At first I thought it was going to be hard but once I started writing, it was fun,” said Ella.

Lovell gave students a selection of general ideas for their monologues and Ella chose “writing a letter to a friend you haven’t seen for awhile.”

Taking to heart Lovell’s lesson that “Conflict is the essence of drama,” Ella’s monologue explained to her friend that she hadn’t seen her for awhile because “I saw pirates and stuff” and “got stranded on an island.” Initially, she escapes but encounters more problems.