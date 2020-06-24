Show must go on: Kids' courses switch to online at Heartland, elsewhere

BLOOMINGTON — Ella Drake and her cousins usually take part in a big family campout as well as a church camp in the summer. Both were called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But they were able to share one “camp” together, which itself was modified because of the pandemic: “Living Room Theatre,” an online course offered as part of Heartland Community College’s Kids@Heartland program.
It will be offered again July 6-10.
Like many youth camps offered by organizations as varied as the Illinois Shakespeare Festival, the McLean County Museum of History, the Challenger Learning Center and the Children’s Discovery Museum, Kids@Heartland was moved online.
“We cherry-picked classes that would work,” based on the topic, past popularity, instructor and timeframe, explained Kelli Tillery Hill, vice president of external relations.
Classes were capped at 12 to provide better interaction and engagement in the online format, she said.
In the case of Ella and her cousins, the switch to online was actually a bonus.
Ella, who just turned 11 and will be a sixth-grader at Kingsley Junior High this fall, lives in Bloomington. Her cousin Bridget Drake, also 11, lives in Sun Prairie, Wis., and her cousin Penelope Drake, 10, lives in Morton. Being online brought them together.
Hill said the online format also helps families that live farther from campus or have transportation problems.
“It’s really a lot of fun to do this with my cousins,” said Ella. “We’re really good friends.”
While taking the course together, she said, “We would text afterwards. It was good sharing that experience with them.”
The pandemic and its resulting restrictions resulted in the cancellation of this year’s Illinois Shakespeare Festival performances but the Illinois State University-based organization didn’t want to lose its summer camps.
“This is the fourth year of offering a summer of camps for youth. … We’ve built up a strong following,” said Kristen Monson, coordinator of the camps. “We brainstormed and came up with some interesting offerings.”
These included courses involving crafts and “being able to learn about some of the magical places where Shakespeare’s plays are set,” said Monson.
“We were going to teach an on-camera acting class already” so that was a good fit, she said.
There’s also a design and creation camp where students will learn about costumes and set design and other behind-the-scenes work. “Theater is not all about getting the glory of taking a bow,” said Monson.
“The goal was not to make money. The goal was to keep the Shakespeare Festival on people’s minds. We’re not going away,” she said.
And while COVID-19 grounded in-person camps at the Challenger Learning Center, staff launched a series of virtual camps.
“One of our hallmarks is that science needs to be hands on,” said Libby Torbeck, senior flight director at the Challenger Learning Center. “It had to maintain that hands-on aspect to be authentic, valuable and exciting science.”
For some courses, they put together kids with materials that might be hard to find outside of a science setting, such as bacterial petri dishes with agar gel.
“It’s like they have their own science laboratory at home with them,” said Torbeck.
In another camp, the CLC crew has teamed up with members of Twin City Amateur Astronomers to help youths learn what to look for and how to find things in the sky. They also will learn about types of telescopes and apps you can use on your cellphone to find constellations and track the International Space Station.
“It’s fun thinking of new ways to use the equipment we have,” said Torbeck. “Nobody has been focused on what we can’t do. The emphasis is on what we can do.”
Part of the challenge of Ella’s “Living Room Theatre” class was the inability to bring everyone together for one big play. Instead, instructor Rhys Lovell had each student write and perform their own monologue as he taught them the basics of theater, acting and writing.
“At first I thought it was going to be hard but once I started writing, it was fun,” said Ella.
Lovell gave students a selection of general ideas for their monologues and Ella chose “writing a letter to a friend you haven’t seen for awhile.”
Taking to heart Lovell’s lesson that “Conflict is the essence of drama,” Ella’s monologue explained to her friend that she hadn’t seen her for awhile because “I saw pirates and stuff” and “got stranded on an island.” Initially, she escapes but encounters more problems.
“It’s like a cliffhanger,” said Ella, aptly, if unintentionally, also describing the real world experiences of everyone wondering what comes next in the age of COVID-19.
