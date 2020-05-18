SIU Edwardsville names graduates

BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph-area residents were among spring graduates of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Code: BS, bachelor of science; BSA, bachelor of science in accountancy; BSW, bachelor of social work; DNP, doctor of nursing practice; MS, master of science; ; MSA, master of science in accountancy; PHRMD, doctor of pharmacy.
They are, by city, with major and degree:
Atlanta: Triston Ballinger, criminal justice studies, BS.
Bloomington: Waverly Adams, public health, BS; Virginia Dinges, speech language pathology & audiology, BS; Isabelle Fisher, business administration, BS; Leah Kuper, social work, BSW; Logan Mathewson, construction management, BS; Justin Sipes, biological sciences, BS; Alex Switzer, business administration, BS; Michelle Vendetti, chemistry, BS; Jennifer Yu , biological sciences, MS.
Buckley: Alexandra Polk, nursing (RN), BS.
Clinton: Mackenzi Crowe, political science, BS; Blaise Willoughby, mechatronics & robotics engineering, BS.
DeLand: Nicole Cromwell, anthropology, BS.
Delavan: Sydney Hultquist, applied communication studies, BS.
Eureka: Bridget Christner, applied communication studies, BS.
Fairbury: Sierra Mowery, nursing, BS.
Gilman: Savannah Mims, nursing, BS.
Goodfield: Nicole McClean, elementary education, BS.
Heyworth: Kaitlyn Campbell, business administration, BS; Derek Lopez, computer science, BS; Lauren Spaid, social work, BSW.
Hopedale: Cameron Litwiller, business administration, BS.
LeRoy: Matthew Bauer, mechanical engineering, BS; Megan Meyers, nursing, BS.
Lincoln: Joseph Olden, electrical and computer engineering, MS; Timothy Parker, business economics and finance, BS; Wendy Rodgers, nursing practice, DNP.
Mackinaw: Marshall Cagle, business administration, BS; Isabella Gruse, business administration, BS.
McLean: Cole Hammel, criminal justice studies, BS.
Normal: Allison Poncin, speech language pathology & audiology, BS.
Pontiac: Gloria Przygoda, nursing practice, DNP.
Roanoke: Michael Doss, social work, BSW; Noah Harris, pharmacy, PHRMD.
Streator: Mackenzie Austin, exercise science, BS; Jaryd Grabowski, accountancy, MSA; Daniel Radonic, mechanical engineering, BS; Reese Rinaldi, psychology, BS.
Tremont: Sumer Dean, nursing, BS; Luke Miller, accountancy, BSA.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!