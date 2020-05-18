SIU Edwardsville names graduates
0 comments

SIU Edwardsville names graduates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph-area residents were among spring graduates of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Code: BS, bachelor of science; BSA, bachelor of science in accountancy; BSW, bachelor of social work; DNP, doctor of nursing practice; MS, master of science; ; MSA, master of science in accountancy; PHRMD, doctor of pharmacy.

They are, by city, with major and degree:

Atlanta: Triston Ballinger, criminal justice studies, BS.

Bloomington: Waverly Adams, public health, BS; Virginia Dinges, speech language pathology & audiology, BS; Isabelle Fisher, business administration, BS; Leah Kuper, social work, BSW; Logan Mathewson, construction management, BS; Justin Sipes, biological sciences, BS; Alex Switzer, business administration, BS; Michelle Vendetti, chemistry, BS; Jennifer Yu , biological sciences, MS.

Buckley: Alexandra Polk, nursing (RN), BS.

Clinton: Mackenzi Crowe, political science, BS; Blaise Willoughby, mechatronics & robotics engineering, BS.

DeLand: Nicole Cromwell, anthropology, BS.

Delavan: Sydney Hultquist, applied communication studies, BS.

Eureka: Bridget Christner, applied communication studies, BS.

Fairbury: Sierra Mowery, nursing, BS.

Gilman: Savannah Mims, nursing, BS.

Goodfield: Nicole McClean, elementary education, BS.

Heyworth: Kaitlyn Campbell, business administration, BS; Derek Lopez, computer science, BS; Lauren Spaid, social work, BSW.

Hopedale: Cameron Litwiller, business administration, BS.

LeRoy: Matthew Bauer, mechanical engineering, BS; Megan Meyers, nursing, BS.

Lincoln: Joseph Olden, electrical and computer engineering, MS; Timothy Parker, business economics and finance, BS; Wendy Rodgers, nursing practice, DNP.

Mackinaw: Marshall Cagle, business administration, BS; Isabella Gruse, business administration, BS.

McLean: Cole Hammel, criminal justice studies, BS.

Normal: Allison Poncin, speech language pathology & audiology, BS.

Pontiac: Gloria Przygoda, nursing practice, DNP.

Roanoke: Michael Doss, social work, BSW; Noah Harris, pharmacy, PHRMD.

Streator: Mackenzie Austin, exercise science, BS; Jaryd Grabowski, accountancy, MSA; Daniel Radonic, mechanical engineering, BS; Reese Rinaldi, psychology, BS.

Tremont: Sumer Dean, nursing, BS; Luke Miller, accountancy, BSA.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News