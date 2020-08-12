Some parents criticize Unit 5 remote learning plan

NORMAL — Some parents are pushing back against McLean County Unit 5 district leaders' plan to start the school year with remote learning.
"The plan that you put out last week is all for you," Charles Baugn said during the Wednesday night school board meeting. "Nothing in there suggests there is consideration for these parents that can’t take off, that don’t have family members that can help.”
The plan to shift to remote learning only for the beginning of fall semester was unveiled Aug. 6, a reversal from plans announced last month. District leaders previously had said parents would be able to choose between remote learning and in-person options, though Superintendent Kristen Weikle said the plans were subject to change based on factors related to the spread of COVID-19.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, parents expressed frustration with the plan, especially for families who cannot work from home or afford adequate child care.
Kendra Long, who has two sons with learning disabilities, said the new plan does not account for children with individual education plans. Long implored the board to search for a different solution for students who require in-person education and therapy.
When Gov. J.B. Pritzker on April 17 ordered schools to close, Long found it nearly impossible to work and fill in as a teacher and therapist for her children.
"It's absurd to believe an individualized remote learning plan will work for these children," Long said. "If I sound frustrated it's because my heart is broke for my children. I know there's a better solution out there, we just have to be willing to try."
Pritzker has since given school districts the option to determine how to deal with the pandemic and classes with state guidance.
The Unit 5 School board approved the original Return to School Plan two weeks ago. During Wednesday's meeting, Weikle cited additional information about the susceptibility of children contracting the virus, inadequate staffing for online and in-person learning, and the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in McLean County as reasons for the switch to remote learning.
Weikle also addressed concerns parents have for remote learning and providing plans for students with IEPs and said staff will work with families to develop personal remote learning plans.
"It’s really difficult to generalize, because we can’t generalize," said Weikle. "With special education we have to look at students individual needs.”
That could mean providing some in-person services to students and families who want it, she said.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
