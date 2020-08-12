Some parents criticize Unit 5 remote learning plan

When Gov. J.B. Pritzker on April 17 ordered schools to close, Long found it nearly impossible to work and fill in as a teacher and therapist for her children.

"It's absurd to believe an individualized remote learning plan will work for these children," Long said. "If I sound frustrated it's because my heart is broke for my children. I know there's a better solution out there, we just have to be willing to try."

Pritzker has since given school districts the option to determine how to deal with the pandemic and classes with state guidance.

The Unit 5 School board approved the original Return to School Plan two weeks ago. During Wednesday's meeting, Weikle cited additional information about the susceptibility of children contracting the virus, inadequate staffing for online and in-person learning, and the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in McLean County as reasons for the switch to remote learning.

Weikle also addressed concerns parents have for remote learning and providing plans for students with IEPs and said staff will work with families to develop personal remote learning plans.