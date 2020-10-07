Southern Illinois University extends tuition-free offer to transfer students with family incomes below $63,575

As well, Lane said the decision to extend the pledge to transfer students reflects the university's collaboration with community colleges.

The program will cover four consecutive semesters for transfer students, and eight for first-time students.

Using fall 2020 enrollment statistics, the program would apply to 236 first-time students and 138 transfer students had it been in place this year. However, officials noted last month that those numbers may grow substantially next year because the existence of the program may encourage more people who meet the eligibility criteria to apply.

SIU Carbondale estimates the annual cost of the Saluki Commitment program for first-time and transfer students to be about $1.2 million, spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith said. The program will be funded by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission's Aim High pilot grant program, she said. The amount of gap funding the university will cover per student could range from zero to a few thousand dollars. For new students with zero expected family contribution, the cost for this academic year would be $469 per student, Goldsmith said.

To be eligible for the Saluki Transfer Commitment program, students must be dependent Illinois residents under age 24 who attended an Illinois high school, and have a GPA of 2.0 with 26 or more transferable credits. In addition to having a family income of less than $63,575, they must also have assets less than $50,000 based on a FASFA application and be eligible for federal financial aid.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0