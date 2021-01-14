Special Illinois State University board meeting to address Dietz bonus, search for successor

NORMAL — The annual bonus for retiring Illinois State University President Larry Dietz and the search process for choosing his successor will be addressed in a special meeting of the ISU board of trustees on Saturday.
The meeting will be held via Zoom starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. A link to the meeting can be found at ilstu.edu/trustees/meeting-materials/ by clicking on the meeting agenda.
Dietz announced in November that he will retire June 30. The board is in the process of setting up a search committee. It authorized hiring an external search firm at a special meeting in December.
At that meeting, the board extended Dietz’s contract. His base salary is $375,000 annually and he is eligible for a performance bonus of up to $50,000.
A closed session is on the agenda for Saturday’s meeting during which his performance and the amount of his bonus will be discussed, with action taken in open session.
According to a copy of Dietz’s performance review included in meeting materials, Dietz met or exceeded most of the goals the board set for him.
Among goals Dietz exceeded, according to the review, were enrolling, retaining and graduating a diverse enrollment that reflects the state’s population; maintaining and constructing new facilities as needed as funds are available; and developing a fundraising plan to follow the Redbird Rising campaign, which ended last year.
The board’s review said improvement was needed in fostering an inclusive campus and developing and implementing a legislative advocacy plan.
Photos: Inside the ISU lab where student COVID tests will be analyzed
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota