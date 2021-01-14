Special Illinois State University board meeting to address Dietz bonus, search for successor

NORMAL — The annual bonus for retiring Illinois State University President Larry Dietz and the search process for choosing his successor will be addressed in a special meeting of the ISU board of trustees on Saturday.

The meeting will be held via Zoom starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. A link to the meeting can be found at ilstu.edu/trustees/meeting-materials/ by clicking on the meeting agenda.

Dietz announced in November that he will retire June 30. The board is in the process of setting up a search committee. It authorized hiring an external search firm at a special meeting in December.

At that meeting, the board extended Dietz’s contract. His base salary is $375,000 annually and he is eligible for a performance bonus of up to $50,000.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A closed session is on the agenda for Saturday’s meeting during which his performance and the amount of his bonus will be discussed, with action taken in open session.