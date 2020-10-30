State education data altered by COVID closings; McLean County schools retain high rankings

BLOOMINGTON — The data available on the annual Illinois Report Card took a hit this year, after COVID-19 forced the 2019-20 school year to be finished at home.
Typically, the annual School Report Cards provide information about every school in the state in a number of categories, listing them by how they meet a variety of standards, including academic and test performance and demographics.
However, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect in-person learning, many metrics in this year’s analysis are not comparable to previous years, the Illinois State Board of Education said.
“This year, COVID-19 had a significant impact on the data we normally collect for the report card,” Carmen Ayala, state superintendent of education, told news media.
Canceled spring testing cut much of the achievement data usually included on the report card, and Illinois schools were not given new rankings.
On the report card issued Friday, nine McLean County schools retained their status as exemplary, placing them among the top 10% of schools in the state.
Those schools include Carlock, Towanda, Prairieland and Grove elementary schools in McLean County Unit 5; Lexington elementary and high schools; Olympia North Elementary in Danvers; Heyworth Elementary School; and Tri-Valley High School in Downs.
No data was collected for several other metrics, including student attendance and surveys on school culture and climate.
“A standardized method of reporting attendance was not possible in the spring during the suspension of in-person instruction," Ayala said. "Some schools had access to technology while other schools had paper packets."
The majority of districts recorded high attendance rates.
Ayala said more focus on strengthening attendance data will be made this year so the report card does not have the same shortcoming in 2021, despite schools still navigating remote and hybrid learning.
The state superintendent also warned against comparing graduation rates against previous years, another data point affected by COVID-19, since the state requirements were adjusted for the class of 2020.
Teacher hiring and retention were highlighted during a virtual news conference with the Illinois State Board of Education this week.
More than 2,000 teachers were added to the workforce, and the teacher retention rate is at 86%, according to the board. The 2019 teacher retention rate statewide was about the same.
Ayala said the state has prioritized teacher recruitment through grants, teacher leadership programs and recruitment plans for educators of color.
“While we have increased the number of teachers, the profession remains overwhelmingly white and female ... we still have much more work to do,” Ayala said.
Eighty-two percent of teachers in the state are white, while nearly 77% identify as female.
In order to diversify the teaching force across the state, Roxanne F. Owens, chair of the teacher education department at DePaul University’s College of Education, said universities must support students studying to be educators.
“We have to help high school students and career changers see the benefits of becoming teachers. Right now, teaching is a tough sell for anyone," she said. "We need to help people see all of the upsides to it.”
Owens said programs like the Golden Apple Scholars of Illinois alleviate the financial burden of getting a college degree, for example. Connecting students to community schools early also increases their likelihood of continuing to pursue teaching, Owens said.
“We want our students to go into communities and see how they can help people that look just like them; that’s a very powerful thing in this profession.”
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
