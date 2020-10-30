State education data altered by COVID closings; McLean County schools retain high rankings

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state superintendent also warned against comparing graduation rates against previous years, another data point affected by COVID-19, since the state requirements were adjusted for the class of 2020.

Teacher hiring and retention were highlighted during a virtual news conference with the Illinois State Board of Education this week.

More than 2,000 teachers were added to the workforce, and the teacher retention rate is at 86%, according to the board. The 2019 teacher retention rate statewide was about the same.

Ayala said the state has prioritized teacher recruitment through grants, teacher leadership programs and recruitment plans for educators of color.

“While we have increased the number of teachers, the profession remains overwhelmingly white and female ... we still have much more work to do,” Ayala said.

Eighty-two percent of teachers in the state are white, while nearly 77% identify as female.

In order to diversify the teaching force across the state, Roxanne F. Owens, chair of the teacher education department at DePaul University’s College of Education, said universities must support students studying to be educators.