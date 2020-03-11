Statement from Illinois State University President Larry Dietz about extending spring break because of coronavirus

The following statement was issued Wednesday by Illinois State University from President Larry Dietz about response to coronavirus. Read more here.
Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the worldwide Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, I am announcing a series of actions that will significantly impact the Illinois State University community.
I made these difficult decisions with all current COVID-19 information available from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as well as state and local health officials. I further consulted with the many Illinois State staff members who have formed a steering team and have worked literally around the clock to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In all cases, the safety, health, and well-being of our University community is my top priority. These actions are also intended to limit, to the greatest extent possible, disruption to academic progress and financial hardship.
The actions include:
Illinois State University is extending its spring break for students until Monday, March 23.
All faculty, staff members, and graduate assistants will resume their normal work schedule the week of March 15. There will be no classes in any format that week to allow faculty, staff members, and graduate assistants involved in instruction to make the adjustment to alternative instruction.
When instructional activities resume March 23, the University will transition from face-to-face teaching to online instruction and/or other instructional modalities through at least April 12. That timeframe may be subject to change depending on evolving circumstances.
University Laboratory schools will mirror the University’s schedule of extending spring break. Tomorrow, parents, teachers, and staff members will receive a separate communication from Superintendent Dana Kinley.
You have free articles remaining.
University-operated housing is currently closed. ISU students should remain at their permanent home residences until further notice, and students now living in residence halls, Cardinal Court Apartments, or University-owned apartments should return to their permanent home residences. Accommodations for those who cannot return home will be addressed on a case-by-case basis. Students will be informed regarding procedures for retrieving needed items from their University housing rooms.
Effective March 16, all University-sponsored, non-essential domestic travel and all international travel is suspended until further notice. All Summer 2020 study abroad programs and international internships are cancelled.
Throughout this pandemic, Illinois State is attempting to contain or limit any spread by recommending, whenever possible, following the CDC’s social distancing guidelines, which include not being within six feet of someone for longer than 10 minutes.
Effective March 23, events at Illinois State with 50 or more anticipated attendees are postponed through at least April 12. All gatherings should practice social distancing guidelines. More information will be provided regarding the status of specific events.
I understand that these actions will create serious challenges for students, faculty, staff members, and the greater community that utilizes Illinois State. But this pandemic has created unprecedented circumstances making these actions prudent and necessary.
For more information about COVID-19 and Illinois State’s response, please visit Illinoisstate.edu/coronavirus. The site is updated regularly and contains a Frequently Asked Questions section.
This message will undoubtedly raise a myriad of questions for which answers are not yet available. In the coming hours and days, many students, faculty, and staff members who are impacted by today’s decisions will be contacted through messages that respond to more specific issues. Still, it is impossible to address every “what if” question and “but what about” scenario at this time. In that regard, you may also address questions to coronavirus@ilstu.edu, and someone will respond in a timely manner. We ask for your patience as we attempt to address individual concerns and circumstances.
I have often said that one of the hallmarks of Illinois State is our shared ability to adhere to the University’s core values. As we work together to persevere through this unprecedented event, I ask you to put our values into action—particularly those of Individualized Attention, Respect, Integrity, and Collaboration.
As we continue to work through a healthy second half of the Spring 2020 semester, you have my best wishes and my gratitude.
COLLECTION: Pantagraph coverage on the coronavirus
COLLECTION: Pantagraph coverage on the coronavirus
As a precaution because of the coronavirus, Special Olympics Illinois announced it has cancelled this weekend's State Basketball Tournament in Bloomington-Normal and its Unified State Basketball Championships in Peoria.
Coronavirus and early voting: Here's what you need to know from Bloomington, McLean County election officials
Early voters concerned about the nationwide spread of COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus, should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before and after they vote or request a vote by mail ballot, Central Illinois election officials said.
Here's the latest update on the cruise ship carrying a Bloomington couple that was forced to idle off the coast of California because of a cluster of coronavirus cases.
The Pantagraph on Monday talked with Barbara May, a passenger on the Grand Princes, about when she expects to be home.
While there are no confirmed cases in Central Illinois of COVID-19, health professionals are prepared if the new strain of coronavirus spreads to Central Illinois and urge residents to reduce their risk.
McLean County train passengers were given a clean bill of health Monday, a day after authorities said a suburban St. Louis woman who rode the train last week may have contracted coronavirus. Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared a state of emergency after the number of cases statewide rose to 11.
Organizers of events in the Bloomington-Normal area are keeping a close eye on the evolving coronavirus situation and continuing cleaning practices but no cancellations have been announced.
McLean County Health Department has been notified by state public health officials that there are no Amtrak passengers for which the health department needs to conduct follow up after an Amtrak passenger tested presumptive positive for the new strain of coronavirus.
In the event of a pandemic, Bloomington-Normal city officials are prepared to respond.
Virus worries won't stop basketball finals in Peoria, IHSA says; Roanoke, Fieldcrest teams play Tuesday
An Amtrak train that passed through Central Illinois and made a stop at the Bloomington-Normal Uptown Station was carrying a passenger that may test positive for the coronavirus. The woman was on the train to St. Louis.
The latest from The Pantagraph on the coronavirus situation in Central Illinois. Updates throughout the day at pantagraph.com.
A Bloomington couple hopes to return to Illinois this week, after their vacation on a cruise ship was extended after 21 people on board tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
Sunday saw three big developments with coronavirus in the state, including an Amtrak passenger traveling between St. Louis and Chicago found t…
Cancelling, postponing or changing an event because of coronavirus? Drop us a note at newsroom@pantagraph.com and we'll share the word.
An Amtrak train that passed through Central Illinois and made a stop at the Bloomington-Normal Uptown Station was carrying a passenger that may test positive for the coronavirus. The woman was on the train to St. Louis.
NORMAL — Concern about coronavirus in Illinois grew steadily Sunday as authorities announced an Amtrak train may have carried an infected pass…
A Bloomington couple hopes to return to Illinois this week, after their vacation on a cruise ship was extended after 21 people on board tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the mayor of Oakland sought Sunday to reassure the public that none of the passengers from a ship with at least 21 cases of the new coronavirus will be released into the public before undergoing a 14-day quarantine.