Statement from Illinois State University President Larry Dietz about extending spring break because of coronavirus

Effective March 23, events at Illinois State with 50 or more anticipated attendees are postponed through at least April 12. All gatherings should practice social distancing guidelines. More information will be provided regarding the status of specific events.

I understand that these actions will create serious challenges for students, faculty, staff members, and the greater community that utilizes Illinois State. But this pandemic has created unprecedented circumstances making these actions prudent and necessary.

For more information about COVID-19 and Illinois State’s response, please visit Illinoisstate.edu/coronavirus. The site is updated regularly and contains a Frequently Asked Questions section.

This message will undoubtedly raise a myriad of questions for which answers are not yet available. In the coming hours and days, many students, faculty, and staff members who are impacted by today’s decisions will be contacted through messages that respond to more specific issues. Still, it is impossible to address every “what if” question and “but what about” scenario at this time. In that regard, you may also address questions to coronavirus@ilstu.edu, and someone will respond in a timely manner. We ask for your patience as we attempt to address individual concerns and circumstances.