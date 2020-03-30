Students named Reagan Fellows at Eureka College

EUREKA — Two Pantagraph-area residents are among four incoming Eureka College freshmen who have been chosen as Reagan Fellows in the Ronald W. Reagan Leadership Program.

They include Hannah Cliff of Gibson City and Madalyn Schmitt of Hudson. They were chosen out of a group of 77 semifinalists.

The award, based on leadership, service and academic excellence, includes a full-tuition scholarship over four years, as well as global travel and professional mentorship opportunities.

At Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Cliff has been involved in community service, student government and international travel. She plans to enter Eureka’s pre-law program, studying history and political science.

Schmitt, a University High School student, has participated in theater, vocal music, community service and religious activities. She is an entrepreneur who used her business of designing and selling T-shirts, tumbler cups, and other items to promote causes. At Eureka, Schmitt plans to major in digital and media design.

