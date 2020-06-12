× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Enrollment increased in summer for-credit courses at Heartland Community College despite the switch to all online classes.

Enrolled credit hours increased by 3.14 percent, which the college said was a significant recovery compared to the initial trend of enrollment during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The conversion of our summer schedule to an all-online format was initially a shock to the system,” said Sarah Diel-Hunt, vice president of enrollment and student services.

“Students who signed up for face-to-face courses over the summer were de-enrolled as an online version of the course was listed. At that time enrollment fell 35 percent in comparison to the same time in 2019,” she said. “The efforts of our staff to provide resources and guidance for students should be noted for how the summer semester has turned around.”

Because of uncertainty about COVID-19 guidelines, the college switched to online instruction and de-enrolled 337 students who had already enrolled in face-to-face courses.

The Heartland advising staff worked with the students and enrolled 81 percent of them into online courses. Further efforts brought 2020 summer credit hour enrollment up by over 3 percent over last year and almost 6 percent over summer 2019.

Unduplicated headcount enrollment was up slightly, from 2,060 last year to 2,076 this year.

Heartland previously announced that most fall classes will be either fully online or with a Zoom hybrid format. Classes with a clinical or hands-on element will be on campus in a classroom/lab setting with no more than 10 people per meeting, using health safety practices.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

