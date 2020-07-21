TAKE OUR POLL: What are your thoughts on sending students back to school?
As schools are releasing information about back-to-school plans and procedures, parents are left with decisions to make and new concerns to navigate. 

The Pantagraph wants to hear from you. Take our back-to-school polls; results will appear in an upcoming edition. 

Are you planning to send your child back to in-person classes?

Should students, teachers and staff have to wear face masks inside school buildings?

What is your biggest concern about children going back to school this fall?

If you are sending students back to school in the fall, are you doing anything now to prepare them to wear face coverings?

