Timber Pointe announces e-learning plans for area students

HUDSON — With multiple Central Illinois school districts moving to e-learning for the fall semester, Timber Pointe Outdoor Center will be blending its summer Adventure Day Camp with an e-learning schedule.
Easterseals Central Illinois, which owns and operates Timber Pointe at Lake Bloomington, announced Monday the launch of TPOC-U (Timber Pointe Outdoor Center-University).
"TPOC-U blends the fun of our summer Adventure Camp with the e-learning schedules set by each school district," said Timber Pointe Director Allen McBride. "We are focused on providing students, grades K-7, of all abilities, with a healthy balance of distance learning and outdoor adventures, while providing parents with peace of mind."
Timber Pointe hosted summer Adventure Day Camps by adhering to safety protocols, including social distancing and limiting group sizes.
Timber Pointe announced the summer day camps and family weekend retreats in June after overnight camps sponsored by organizations were canceled for the summer because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 announced recently a shift to remote learning, at least through October. Other Central Illinois school districts are doing remote learning, in-person instruction or a hybrid of both.
Timber Pointe counselors will provide students with educational support and monitor their remote learning while engaging them in activities, including canoeing, fishing, arts and crafts, sports, science, music, cooking, nature hikes and talent shows.
The first session will be Aug. 31 through Oct. 2. The second session will be Oct. 5 through Nov. 6. Each session will be 7:20 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost per child starts at $275 per week. Financial assistance is available.
People may register at www.timberpointeoutdoorcenter.com/tpoc-u.
The program will be able to take 24 to 40 students, depending on staffing, said Easterseals Marketing Director Megan Pedigo.
"We will maintain four campers per staff member to ensure every child is receiving the support they need," Pedigo said. "We were lucky enough to retain some of our amazing summer camp staff but may need to hire more depending on how many students register.
"Jobs will be posted on our Facebook page and website."
