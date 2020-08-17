Timber Pointe announces e-learning plans for area students

Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 announced recently a shift to remote learning, at least through October. Other Central Illinois school districts are doing remote learning, in-person instruction or a hybrid of both.

Timber Pointe counselors will provide students with educational support and monitor their remote learning while engaging them in activities, including canoeing, fishing, arts and crafts, sports, science, music, cooking, nature hikes and talent shows.

The first session will be Aug. 31 through Oct. 2. The second session will be Oct. 5 through Nov. 6. Each session will be 7:20 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost per child starts at $275 per week. Financial assistance is available.

People may register at www.timberpointeoutdoorcenter.com/tpoc-u.

The program will be able to take 24 to 40 students, depending on staffing, said Easterseals Marketing Director Megan Pedigo.