U High, Metcalf to start the year with remote learning

NORMAL — Illinois State University's lab schools — University High School and Thomas Metcalf School — will start the school year Aug. 17 with 100% remote instruction.
Barb Meyer, acting director of the lab schools, cited the number of in COVID-19 cases in McLean County and increases across the state and country in a letter to families explaining the move.
"I realize that this decision comes very close to the beginning of the school year and may create challenges for families but feel we must move in this direction at this time," Meyer said.
The decision follows announcements Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 leaders this week that they would start the year with only online classes because of coronavirus-related concerns. ISU said Tuesday that it would shift as many classes as possible online.
Meyer said more details would be provided after teachers had a chance to assess their needs.
Read full letter below:
Dear Laboratory Schools Parents and Families,
This continues to be one of the most complex summers and preparations for the school year that any of us have ever experienced. Our faculty and staff have put forth tremendous time and energy to prepare for the upcoming school year and I thank them for their flexibility and diligence throughout our planning efforts. I also extend my gratitude to you, our school families, for your patience as we have developed our plans over the summer months.
I have been in communication with College of Education Dean James Wolfinger and Illinois State University leadership regarding our fall opening plans. Given the number of coronavirus cases in McLean County and the fact that positive cases continue to rise throughout the state and nation, the Laboratory Schools will begin the school year with 100% remote instruction beginning August 17. Faculty Associates will be provided time to plan during their institute days on August 12 and 13, and one Planning Day will be used for August 14. Additional Planning Days will be provided.
Once teachers and administrations have had the opportunity to assess their needs, more information will be provided regarding the specifics of remote instruction and how it will be different than what was experienced in the spring. Individual instructors will communicate with their class regarding remote instruction guidelines and expectations. I realize that this decision comes very close to the beginning of the school year and may create challenges for families but feel we must move in this direction at this time.
The Laboratory Schools will continue with athletic practices and competitions following the Illinois Department of Public Health Sport Safety Guidance developed under the Governor’s Restore Illinois Phase 4 Plan and the guidelines of IESA and IHSA. As guidelines change, we will modify our plans. Other extracurricular activities will be held remotely. Commencement for the class of 2020 will continue as planned on Sunday, August 9, following the guidelines that have been approved by the McLean County Health Department.
Planning as it relates to our response to the coronavirus pandemic will continue into the school year. We will evaluate moving to a blended learning model at the beginning of the second quarter. As you know, coronavirus continues to create many challenges for all of us and we must remain fluid in our planning efforts. Your building administrators and I will communicate with you throughout the first quarter regarding updates to our plans as we move forward.
This decision was not made lightly but was done so with the health and safety of teachers, staff, students and their families as our top priority.
Sincerely,
Barb Meyer
Acting Director, Illinois State University Lab Schools
