U High, Metcalf to start the year with remote learning

Dear Laboratory Schools Parents and Families,

This continues to be one of the most complex summers and preparations for the school year that any of us have ever experienced. Our faculty and staff have put forth tremendous time and energy to prepare for the upcoming school year and I thank them for their flexibility and diligence throughout our planning efforts. I also extend my gratitude to you, our school families, for your patience as we have developed our plans over the summer months.

I have been in communication with College of Education Dean James Wolfinger and Illinois State University leadership regarding our fall opening plans. Given the number of coronavirus cases in McLean County and the fact that positive cases continue to rise throughout the state and nation, the Laboratory Schools will begin the school year with 100% remote instruction beginning August 17. Faculty Associates will be provided time to plan during their institute days on August 12 and 13, and one Planning Day will be used for August 14. Additional Planning Days will be provided.