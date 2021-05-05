 Skip to main content
U High names prom royalty
U High names prom royalty

NORMAL — Connor Herbert and Rebecca “Kate” Embry were named the University High School prom king and queen. The dance was May 1.

Connor Herbert

Herbert

Herbert is the son of Teresa and Wensley Herbert of Bloomington. Embry is the daughter of Tracy and John Embry of Mackinaw.

Rebecca "Kate" Embry

Embry

The members of the court were Matt Culbertson, Celestino Duley, Evan King, Ryan Kowalski, Jorge Mendez, Toluope Adanri, Elizabeth Bean, Kendall Bray, Gabriella Heptinstall and Jade Mullins.

