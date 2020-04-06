Unit 5 adds meal distribution locations, switches to two-day system

The fifth bus will make stops at Underwood Park, 10:06-10:23 a.m.; Colene Hoose Elementary, 10:26-10:41 a.m.; Spear Drive at South Orr, 10:45-11:01 a.m.; Wingover Apartments at Ibis Drive and Ibis Way, 11:16-11:35 a.m.; and 13 Fetzer Court, 11:42-11:59 a.m.

The sixth bus will stop at Turnberry Square Apartments, 10:05-10:20 a.m.; North Cottage and Woods avenues, 10:25-10:40 a.m.; Woods at College Parks Court, 10:41-10:50 a.m.; Parkside Junior High, 10:55-11:10 a.m.; and Carlock Elementary, 11:30-11:45 a.m.

The seventh bus will stop at Orlando Avenue and Northbrook Drive, 10:07-10:22 a.m.; and NorthMeadow mobile home entrance, 10:25-10:40 a.m.

The eighth bus will be at Cardinal Ridge office, 10:11-10:26 a.m.; and A Avenue and Seventh Street at Hilltop Mobile Homes, 10:31-10:46 a.m.

The ninth bus will stop at Lindsey and Dennis Drive at Alexander and Grandview Estates, 10:12-10:27 a.m.; Beta and Epsilon at Maple Grove, 10:28-10:43 a.m.; and Valleyview Circle at Valleyview Drive, 10:50-11:05 a.m.

Bus monitors will need the student’s name, grade and school to provide meals. Students do not need to be present for the guardian to pick up the meals.

Participants are reminded to maintain social distancing when picking up meals.