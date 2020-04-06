Unit 5 adds meal distribution locations, switches to two-day system

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 has expanded its meal distributions with more locations and more buses delivering grab-and-go meals on Monday and Wednesday.
District employees distributed two breakfasts and two lunches Monday and will distribute three breakfasts and three lunches for students on Wednesday.
Nine school buses will make stops at 31 locations. Meals also will be offered 9 to 11 a.m. at Cedar Ridge Elementary, Kingsley Junior High and Sugar Creek Elementary.
The first bus will make stops at Lincoln Square Apartments, 10:08-10:23 a.m.; Northfield at Rockingham, 10:24-10:39 a.m.; The Landings office, 10:42-10:57 a.m.; and Hudson Elementary south door, 11:07-11:22 a.m.
The second bus will make stops at Tracy Drive at Oak Creek Plaza, 10:06-10:21 a.m.; Hibiscus at Joshua Tree (Meadows), 10:29-10:44 a.m.; and Geranium at Blue Bell, 10:58-11:13 a.m.
The third bus will stop at Fox Hill Circle Apartments, 10:10-10:25 a.m.; and Basil Way at Pepper Place, 10:31-10:46 a.m.
The fourth bus will make stops at School Street and Summit in the Calvary Baptist parking lot, 10:06-10:21 a.m.; Royal Acres at 605 Pine St., 10:27-10:42 a.m.; Greenbriar and Hoover drives, 10:49-11:04 a.m.; Shepherd Park, 11:07-11:22 a.m.; and Towanda Elementary, 11:33-11:48 a.m.
The fifth bus will make stops at Underwood Park, 10:06-10:23 a.m.; Colene Hoose Elementary, 10:26-10:41 a.m.; Spear Drive at South Orr, 10:45-11:01 a.m.; Wingover Apartments at Ibis Drive and Ibis Way, 11:16-11:35 a.m.; and 13 Fetzer Court, 11:42-11:59 a.m.
The sixth bus will stop at Turnberry Square Apartments, 10:05-10:20 a.m.; North Cottage and Woods avenues, 10:25-10:40 a.m.; Woods at College Parks Court, 10:41-10:50 a.m.; Parkside Junior High, 10:55-11:10 a.m.; and Carlock Elementary, 11:30-11:45 a.m.
The seventh bus will stop at Orlando Avenue and Northbrook Drive, 10:07-10:22 a.m.; and NorthMeadow mobile home entrance, 10:25-10:40 a.m.
The eighth bus will be at Cardinal Ridge office, 10:11-10:26 a.m.; and A Avenue and Seventh Street at Hilltop Mobile Homes, 10:31-10:46 a.m.
The ninth bus will stop at Lindsey and Dennis Drive at Alexander and Grandview Estates, 10:12-10:27 a.m.; Beta and Epsilon at Maple Grove, 10:28-10:43 a.m.; and Valleyview Circle at Valleyview Drive, 10:50-11:05 a.m.
Bus monitors will need the student’s name, grade and school to provide meals. Students do not need to be present for the guardian to pick up the meals.
Participants are reminded to maintain social distancing when picking up meals.
Anyone feeling ill or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should not attend the meal pick up. Those unable to access food for their student should contact their school principal to be connected with services.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
