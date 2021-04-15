Unit 5 approves $5.15 million in bonds for HVAC, geothermal projects

NORMAL — Chiddix Junior High is one step closer to an updated heating and cooling system after the school board passed a resolution to issue $5.15 million in bonds.
The primary project that will utilize this resolution for the sale of health life safety bonds will be an upgrade to the HVAC system at Chiddix and the school’s geothermal project.
“Chiddix is in a situation as we had with our other schools. … We continue to have mold issues; we continue to have just a variety of inefficiencies at that school that are to the point where we can’t manage those,” said Mike Trask, a member of the board and the facilities committee.
The board vote was Wednesday.
Executive Director of Operations Joe Adelman said Chiddix has faced consistent humidity issues, causing facilities staff to run more than 40 dehumidifiers at a time.
Trask added that these projects “create efficiencies” and said with Chiddix, “We have to make this fix and we have to make it right now.”
Alan Kalitzky, vice president of the board and member of the facilities committee, said these projects offer “a very clear return on the investment.”
“These types of projects and activities have demonstrated time and time again that these are actually cost savers or cost avoiders for the public, and so that we can help keep some of those tax dollars down for future opportunities and make sure that we’re investing in programming for some of those longer-term projects or finding sources of revenue for longer-term projects as a result of the actions that we’ve taken today,” he said.
Marty Hickman, chief financial officer for Unit 5, said these bonds are not projected to impact the tax rate next year and will be minimal in the first few years.
“The impact of the bond is going to be a little bit higher in those future years than it would have been had we not sold them,” he said.
Board President Amy Roser said the board did not take this decision lightly, “particularly given the economic times that many in our county are currently facing. But we looked also at the health life and safety and the conditions of our kids in a particular school that needed a better environment to learn, and we did prioritize that.”
Unit 5 also plans to use federal COVID relief funding for indoor air quality improvement. That will include the installation of bipolar ionization technology, which has been proven to reduce the community spread of infectious disease, Adelman said.
A bid from Central Illinois Electrical Services was approved by the board for this project. The Bartonville-based company was the low bidder at $1,095,000.
The board also approved a bid from Henson Robinson Co. for a total amount of $521,259 for a partial reroofing project at Grove Elementary.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.