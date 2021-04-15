Unit 5 approves $5.5 million bonds for HVAC, geothermal projects

Alan Kalitzky, vice president of the board and member of the facilities committee, said these projects offer “a very clear return on the investment.”

“These types of projects and activities have demonstrated time and time again that these are actually cost savers or cost avoiders for the public, and so that we can help keep some of those tax dollars down for future opportunities and make sure that we’re investing in programming for some of those longer-term projects or finding sources of revenue for longer-term projects as a result of the actions that we’ve taken today,” he said.

Marty Hickman, chief financial officer for Unit 5, said these bonds are not projected to impact the tax rate next year and will be minimal in the first few years.

“The impact of the bond is going to be a little bit higher in those future years than it would have been had we not sold them,” he said.

Board President Amy Roser said the board did not take this decision lightly, “particularly given the economic times that many in our county are currently facing. But we looked also at the health life and safety and the conditions of our kids in a particular school that needed a better environment to learn, and we did prioritize that.”