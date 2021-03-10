Unit 5 approves First Student contract extension

NORMAL — A year after the district was on the brink of ending the relationship with its bus service, McLean County Unit 5 school board voted unanimously to extend the contract with First Student.
Board vice president Alan Kalitzky and members Barry Hitchins and Meta Mickens-Baker praised First Student for its efforts to improve transportation, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just want to commend the steps First Student has taken over the past 18 months on really improving the service that we’ve been getting,” Hitchins said. “The number of complaints that we’ve received this year is zero — I haven’t gotten a single call. … I’m looking forward to continuing this relationship for another year.”
The board approved an extension to the district’s contract with First Student, which was scheduled to expire June 30, 2021.
A year ago, then-Superintendent Mark Daniel and several members of the board said they were not likely to renew First Student’s contract.
After a series of school board meetings in which transportation dominated the conversation, in January 2020, the board heard a recommendation from a consultation firm to keep the transportation service outsources with Cincinnati-based First Student.
Wednesday’s agreement extends the bus company’s term through June 30, 2022 and includes a 5.5% increase in pay to First Student.
Two Normal Community West High School students spoke to the board, giving an update on the success of the district’s esports team and calling attention to the clubs funding that could prevent them from participating in future tournaments.
“We are struggling to find funding to still compete, which is really sad to see," said senior Tyler Van Draska. "We want to compete as a team with all our games. We don’t want to leave anybody behind.
“How can we as a community and a school board work for getting more equitable funding for (clubs like this)?” he asked.
Ralph Witsitt, a Normal West parent, noted several colleges and universities offer scholarships to successful high school esports players and said Unit 5 has the opportunity to be the forefront and “not to cut something off at the knees that is worthy of our support.”
At the end of the meeting, Alan Kalitzky, vice president of the board, commended the students for speaking up about their extra-curricular activity in which they have found “community, camaraderie and belonging.”
“To say that individual students have found their place and we can’t help continue to support that always hurts us. … But this is some reality that we have to face as a board,” he said.
In other business, the board approved reduction of force notifications, which will affect 26 nontenured staff members.
The reduction in force is a routine action the board takes in March or April to meet requirements for adequate notification of employees facing layoffs.
Last year, 24 people were part of the reduction in force.
