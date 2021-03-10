Unit 5 approves First Student contract extension

After a series of school board meetings in which transportation dominated the conversation, in January 2020, the board heard a recommendation from a consultation firm to keep the transportation service outsources with Cincinnati-based First Student.

Wednesday’s agreement extends the bus company’s term through June 30, 2022 and includes a 5.5% increase in pay to First Student.

Esports

Two Normal Community West High School students spoke to the board, giving an update on the success of the district’s esports team and calling attention to the clubs funding that could prevent them from participating in future tournaments.

“We are struggling to find funding to still compete, which is really sad to see," said senior Tyler Van Draska. "We want to compete as a team with all our games. We don’t want to leave anybody behind.

“How can we as a community and a school board work for getting more equitable funding for (clubs like this)?” he asked.