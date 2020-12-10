 Skip to main content
Unit 5 board fires teacher despite prosecutors dropping sexual assault charges
Unit 5 board fires teacher despite prosecutors dropping sexual assault charges

Hovey

Jonathon Hovey, left, with his attorney, Tristan Bullington, in front of Judge Scott Drazewski on Aug. 16, 2019, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center.

 RYAN DENHAM, WGLT

NORMAL — A McLean County Unit 5 teacher investigated for sexually assaulting two students has been terminated by the district, three months after prosecutors dismissed charges.  

Jonathon Hovey, 48, of Forsyth, was a first grade teacher at Glenn Elementary and placed on unpaid administrative leave in April 2019. He was arrested and charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse in 2019. Prosecutors said assaults had been happening since 2005.

Hovey pleaded not guilty. 

In September, Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds said the charges were being dismissed because material witnesses in the case were not available. She said they could be refiled. 

On Wednesday, the school board voted unanimously to officially terminate Hovey's employment. Board members did not discuss the matter during the meeting before voting to adopt the resolution.

A request for comment from Hovey's attorney was not immediately returned Thursday. 

School district attorney Curt Richardson said Hovey has the right to request a formal dismissal hearing within 17 days. If a hearing is scheduled, Hovey’s status would become “suspended without pay” pending the outcome of the hearing.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

