Unit 5 board fires teacher despite prosecutors dropping sexual assault charges

NORMAL — A McLean County Unit 5 teacher investigated for sexually assaulting two students has been terminated by the district, three months after prosecutors dismissed charges.
Jonathon Hovey, 48, of Forsyth, was a first grade teacher at Glenn Elementary and placed on unpaid administrative leave in April 2019. He was arrested and charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse in 2019. Prosecutors said assaults had been happening since 2005.
Hovey pleaded not guilty.
In September, Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds said the charges were being dismissed because material witnesses in the case were not available. She said they could be refiled.
Support Local Journalism
On Wednesday, the school board voted unanimously to officially terminate Hovey's employment. Board members did not discuss the matter during the meeting before voting to adopt the resolution.
A request for comment from Hovey's attorney was not immediately returned Thursday.
School district attorney Curt Richardson said Hovey has the right to request a formal dismissal hearing within 17 days. If a hearing is scheduled, Hovey’s status would become “suspended without pay” pending the outcome of the hearing.
The Pantagraph's top crime stories of 2020
Top crime stories for 2020 for The Pantagraph
Statistics may tell us that crime, overall, dropped somewhat in Central Illinois in 2020, with the exception of domestic violence cases. COVID-19 may have had something to do with a perceived drop in such categories as armed robberies, but still, the criminal damage done in the span of one week - May 31 - June 6, outweighed previous years. Several Twin City businesses were looted and 11 Normal Police cars were damaged in the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
In response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, civil unrest kept first responders busy on the last day of May and through the first …
Police said a 20-year-old man died and two other men were in critical condition after they were shot Oct. 12 in the 1600 block of Iowa Street …
Dewon Griffin, 19, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon i…
On May 31, a crowd estimated at 1,000 gathered for a peaceful rally outside the McLean County Law and Justice Center. After the rally, some pa…
Shaun A. Kink, 34, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. January 15, Bloomington police said.
What a year for Don Whalen. Convicted of killing his father, he served 28 years in prison before the conviction was vacated by the 4th Appella…
Police are investigating three shootings that were reported Aug. 19, leaving one man injured.
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the foot on July 28. Officers were sent to 115 Valley View Circle for a call of shots fired a…
Police are continuing to investigate after a man was shot in the foot in Bloomington. Police were called to the 700 block of East Monroe Stree…
A man shot in Bloomington early Wednesday was being treated for what are thought to be life-threatening injuries at OSF HealthCare Saint Franc…
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!