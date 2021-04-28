Unit 5 board says goodbye to 3 members, seats new members

A blur of red spread throughout the Normal West cafeteria in support of their Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. sister, Mickens-Baker.

Mickens-Baker was the first African-American board member at Unit 5 and was this board’s longest seated member, having first been appointed in 2004 and elected in 2005.

She said she has done her best to make that 2004 board proud of their decision to appoint her.

“Seventeen years of memories just keep flooding around,” she said after highlighting a few of her accomplishments and countless “fond memories.”

Her Delta sister, Renee Thompson, said Mickens-Baker has a servant’s heart and that sentiment was echoed by members of the board.

“Thank you for all that you have done to serve this community with such grace and integrity and just love in your heart,” she said.

Trask spent 10 years on the school board and prided himself on working with the facilities committee throughout his tenure.

Trask said when we first joined, someone told him “you’ve got big shoes to fill.”