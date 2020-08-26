Unit 5 budget deficit expected to grow in COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — The structural deficit at McLean County Unit 5 could expand next year as a result of changes in expenses caused by COVID-19, district officials said Wednesday.

“Not unlike everything else in the past few months, this budget and putting this budget together has been certainly very challenging,” said Marty Hickman, the district’s chief financial officer. “We’ve had our share of challenges for many years because of different things with revenue from the state and not knowing exactly where that’s going to be until well into our budget period, but even beyond that it’s been very challenging to put this together.”

In a proposed budget report, Hickman said the transportation fund’s expenses were reduced after schools closed to in-person learning in March, which may give the district some savings this year.