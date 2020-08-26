Unit 5 budget deficit expected to grow in COVID-19

NORMAL — The structural deficit at McLean County Unit 5 could expand next year as a result of changes in expenses caused by COVID-19, district officials said Wednesday.
“Not unlike everything else in the past few months, this budget and putting this budget together has been certainly very challenging,” said Marty Hickman, the district’s chief financial officer. “We’ve had our share of challenges for many years because of different things with revenue from the state and not knowing exactly where that’s going to be until well into our budget period, but even beyond that it’s been very challenging to put this together.”
In a proposed budget report, Hickman said the transportation fund’s expenses were reduced after schools closed to in-person learning in March, which may give the district some savings this year.
“Because of our current environment, there is some savings” brought on by reductions in bus routes, for example, he said. “However, our state reimbursement is built on the previous year’s expenses so while it could help this year’s budget, what will happen next year is we’ll have the higher expenses as we would expect, but we won’t have the revenue from the state to cover it.”
Hickman said the district is operating in a $12.5 million structural deficit, which existed before the pandemic, and he expects that to grow with the assumption that other expenses won’t be reduced.
“Even if all expenses were to remain flat going into the next year, which is unlikely, next year you would still have that $12.5 million. Any increase in expenses certainly would expand that,” he said.
About $500,000 will be built into this budget for COVID-19 related expenses.
Because of the level of uncertainty surrounding this budget, Hickman said he expects the numbers to change and is hoping for more clarity in September when the budget is presented to the board.
No action was taken on the budget at Wednesday’s meeting.
In other business, the board passed a resolution to authorize the purchase of clear dividers for certain student desks, teacher desks and small group tables as an emergency expense related to the pandemic.
Superintendent Kristen Weikle said some special education students have been brought into schools for in-person learning and plans are in the works to bring in more.
