Unit 5, District 87 devices delayed; officials say students will have access

BLOOMINGTON — Officials at Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 are stressing that students who need devices for remote learning will have them when the school year starts, but equipment delays mean not everyone will have the new machines they expected.
Chromebook and tablet orders have been delayed for both districts, leading administrators to repurpose older devices and to ask families to work with what they have at home when remote learning starts Monday. They are among a number of districts across the country that are reporting delays in expected shipments of student devices.
“We surveyed elementary families to see which families had something that they could use at least at the beginning of the school year and which of our students have the critical need — they didn’t have a device,” said Marty Hickman, chief financial officer at Unit 5.
Every Unit 5 elementary student who does not already have a device at home will be issued one from the district. However, instead of a new Chromebook for third through fifth graders or a new tablet for kindergarten through second graders, students could receive an older Chromebook or a Windows laptop.
Even though Unit 5 had a guaranteed delivery date for the technology order, Hickman said, they were concerned and “had been working on a Plan B to have these other devices ready just in case.”
“A lot of our families stated that they do have something that they can use and you know, our goal is to make sure every family has at least one device for elementary,” said Superintendent Kristen Weikle. “So if they have two elementary students, a family might say, ‘You know what, we just need one school-issued device for right now, because we have something else in the home,’ so that would fill their students’ needs.”
District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly said their technology order is “still in limbo for some devices,” as well.
Apple iPads were ordered for students in second grade and younger at District 87, but high demand has pushed the delivery date back to September. Those students will be issued a Windows laptop at the start of the year until their tablets arrive.
Eventually, all District 87 students from third grade and up will be issued Chromebooks, but that order also was delayed.
“The others — the Chromebooks that are sitting in O’Hare airport — we have 4,100 that were ordered,” Reilly said. Of those, “2,700 have been released and are on their way and there’s another 1,400 that are sitting in customs, and this is affecting a lot of districts that have ordered Chromebooks.”
The U.S. government in July placed trade sanctions on one of the companies involved in the manufacture of Chromebooks, which is expected to delay their arrival until late September or mid-October, Weikle said Tuesday.
School-issued devices, including repurposed Windows laptops, will be provided to all District 87 students to start the school year and will then be swapped out when the Chromebook order is filled, Reilly said.
“I’m actually hopeful those arrive right on the 24th, but the reality is we’re not in control of that," he said. "So in order to prepare just in the event that they do not arrive in time, we need to make sure that we have devices that are ready to go for all kids. So that’s what we’re doing with our current machines.”
Both districts' leaders said device distributions will be handled by each school to keep people spaced out and limit contact.
Marjaneh Ghasemi, of Normal, said she was concerned about the lack of communication from Unit 5 about when families can pick up Chromebooks or other school devices for e-learning.
“I have no idea what their plan is, and I’m sure that my family is not in a unique situation,” she said Tuesday, adding that it is likely there are other children and families who do not have access to resources for e-learning.
Ghasemi, who has three elementary-age children, doesn’t own any electronic devices her students could use if the Chromebooks do not arrive on time. She said she indicated as much on the district's survey but hadn't received further communication.
She enrolled her children in the Bloomington-Normal YMCA’s new school day camp after Unit 5 and District 87 announced plans to switch to remote learning only in the fall. But, if the Chromebooks do not arrive on time, Ghasemi said it is likely her children will not be able to start class on Monday.
Both districts have set up sections of their websites to communicate messages about remote learning. District 87 information is available at district87.org/covid, and Unit 5 information is available by clicking on the "remote learning" circle at unit5.org.
“We appreciate our families who have responded and their flexibility, and we will do what we need to do to make sure all of our kids are covered and ready to start next week,” Weikle said.
The first week of school will include a brief in-person orientation for some District 87 students, especially pre-k, kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade, Reilly said. This will give students the opportunity to pick-up their devices while students in other grade levels will have devices distributed in a drive-through system to be coordinated by the school building administrators.
Sierra Henry contributed to this story.
Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 plans
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.