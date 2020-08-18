Unit 5, District 87 devices delayed; officials say students will have access

Every Unit 5 elementary student who does not already have a device at home will be issued one from the district. However, instead of a new Chromebook for third through fifth graders or a new tablet for kindergarten through second graders, students could receive an older Chromebook or a Windows laptop.

Even though Unit 5 had a guaranteed delivery date for the technology order, Hickman said, they were concerned and “had been working on a Plan B to have these other devices ready just in case.”

“A lot of our families stated that they do have something that they can use and you know, our goal is to make sure every family has at least one device for elementary,” said Superintendent Kristen Weikle. “So if they have two elementary students, a family might say, ‘You know what, we just need one school-issued device for right now, because we have something else in the home,’ so that would fill their students’ needs.”

District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly said their technology order is “still in limbo for some devices,” as well.