Unit 5 elementary students return to full time in-person next week. Some teachers are concerned.

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 elementary schools are preparing to bring students back to classrooms five days a week, but union leadership said some teachers have concerns.
“Reactions from members ... have been diverse and varied,” said Lindsey Dickinson, president of the Unit Five Education Association. “Some members are comfortable and ready for all students to return. Many members have valid concerns, questions and reservations regarding all students returning. All our members care about and miss their students and want to be back in our classrooms and schools with them – safely.”
The district announced last week elementary students learning in the hybrid model will begin to transition to five days a week in-person for the first time since March.
The transition began Monday with pre-kindergarten students switching to four days a week in person. On Thursday, students in kindergarten through second grade are expected to begin learning in-person five days a week. Older elementary students and pre-K are scheduled to begin their first five-day week on Monday, Feb. 8.
In addressing some teachers' concerns, Superintendent Kristen Weikle said, “We really are looking forward to having our students back in the buildings, and if we didn’t think we could do it safely, we wouldn’t be doing this.”
Dickinson said the Unit 5 teachers union was not involved with the decision-making process, but the district “has provided opportunities for UFEA leadership to share feedback and communicate the concerns and questions of members. They’ve been receptive to our input, but not always responsive as they’ve made their decisions.”
Illinois schools in March canceled classes as COVID cases surged. The state over the summer allowed administrators to resume in-person instruction or have a remote learning or a mix. Some districts have changed plans as infection rates have shifted.
The back-to-school plan also has been contentious in the state's largest district, Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been at odds with the teachers union, which has raised concerns about safety and accommodations.
In Bloomington District 87, students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade continue with hybrid and remote learning.
At a recent school board meeting, Superintendent Barry Reilly said about 50% of students chose fully remote learning this semester. The district has not indicated if or when students could return to full-time in-person learning.
In Unit 5, staffing continues to be a focal point when it comes to opening schools. At every school board meeting this year, Weikle has asked the community to consider being substitutes for classroom teachers and other essential positions.
UFEA has the same staffing worries.
“We aren’t convinced the district has the staffing (including substitutes) or spacing to keep everyone safe and we aren’t certain the district has the resources to adequately support our staff and students while teaching and learning in this environment,” Dickinson said.
In most classrooms, students will be spaced about three to 5 feet apart, which Weikle says aligns with feedback she received from neighboring districts that are smaller in total population but have similar classrooms.
Dickinson said, "The challenges the custodial staff will face keeping classrooms clean” were also among UFEA's concerns.
However, Weikle noted additional custodial personnel and cleaning equipment were placed in schools since August when the district was planning their initial return, and staff members also wipe high-touch areas every few hours.
“I have confidence in our custodial staff that they’re going to be able to keep our buildings clean and keep them safe,” she said.
Some teachers also said they want to receive the vaccine before returning at this larger scale.
In the last few weeks, Unit 5 staff members have begun receiving COVID-19 vaccines, including several hundred who signed up Tuesday for upcoming clinics, but district officials say it will take several months before all are vaccinated.
Elementary school representatives from UFEA met with district administration Tuesday to share their concerns and offer potential solutions, which the superintendent said helped each side to see the other's perspective.
Said Dickinson: "We will continue to do what we’ve done since the beginning of this pandemic — articulate the need for prioritizing the health and safety of staff and students and advocate for educator involvement in decisions that impact us,"
The 26% of elementary students who opted for full remote learning will continue in remote, and junior high and high school hybrid students' schedules remain unchanged.
5 positive stories from Bloomington-Normal schools in 2020
5 positive stories from Bloomington-Normal schools in 2020
In 2020, local school districts were hit with many challenges in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's a quick look at five stories of local schools giving us a reason to smile even when it's hard.
The pandemic dashed traditional graduation plans but gave some schools the chance to be creative in celebrating their students.
Retiring teachers were sent off with surprise parades instead of the usual hugs this spring.
McLean County Unit 5 has distributed more than 100K meals to families since school closure for COVID-19 pandemic
An unexpected milestone, Unit 5 distributed more than 100k meals to local families within two months of schools closing for COVID.
Bent Elementary teachers filled sidewalks with chalked messages for students to "hopefully lift their spirits."
Bloomington-Normal schools began to reopen in October and students were welcomed in by excited teachers and staff.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.