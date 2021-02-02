Unit 5 elementary students return to full time in-person next week. Some teachers are concerned.

In addressing some teachers' concerns, Superintendent Kristen Weikle said, “We really are looking forward to having our students back in the buildings, and if we didn’t think we could do it safely, we wouldn’t be doing this.”

Dickinson said the Unit 5 teachers union was not involved with the decision-making process, but the district “has provided opportunities for UFEA leadership to share feedback and communicate the concerns and questions of members. They’ve been receptive to our input, but not always responsive as they’ve made their decisions.”

Illinois schools in March canceled classes as COVID cases surged. The state over the summer allowed administrators to resume in-person instruction or have a remote learning or a mix. Some districts have changed plans as infection rates have shifted.

The back-to-school plan also has been contentious in the state's largest district, Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been at odds with the teachers union, which has raised concerns about safety and accommodations.

In Bloomington District 87, students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade continue with hybrid and remote learning.