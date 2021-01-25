Unit 5 elementary students to head back to 5 days in-person

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 elementary students are heading back to schools in-person five days a week, district officials announced Monday.
“Our goal has always been to transition students back to in-person learning five days a week, while keeping students and staff health at the forefront,” Superintendent Kristen Weikle said in a letter to elementary families.
In explaining the transition, Weikle said research shows schools are not "superspreaders" for COVID-19, especially when masks and other proactive measures are in place, and the American Academy of Pediatrics recently reported that children under the age of 10 are less likely to spread the infection.
Students who have elected to learn in the hybrid model will begin the transition from three days in person to five days starting next week in groups based on grade level.
Pre-kindergarten students will transition to four days (with Wednesday remote) on Monday, Feb. 1 and then transition to five days on Monday, Feb. 8.
Students in kindergarten through second grade will be in person five days a week starting Thursday, Feb. 4.
Third through fifth grade students will be back to five days starting Monday, Feb. 8.
All special education hybrid programs in the elementary schools, which are currently in-person four days a week, also will transition to five days a week.
Students signed up for fully remote learning will continue in remote, and junior high and high school hybrid students' schedules remain unchanged at this time.
Weikle said Unit 5 will continue to closely monitor the number of positive COVID cases in each building and keep the online dashboard up to date, adding that “There is a greater likelihood that your student may have to quarantine at some point because we have more students in the classroom.”
“We know students learn best in school with their teachers and peers,” Weikle said. “We have seen schools in McLean County and neighboring counties bring elementary students back five days a week while keeping students and staff safe. We are excited for this next step in bringing students back to school!”
The district will be sending additional information to families this week regarding transportation, food service, after-school care, athletics and extracurricular activities.
