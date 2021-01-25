Unit 5 elementary students to head back to 5 days in-person

Students in kindergarten through second grade will be in person five days a week starting Thursday, Feb. 4.

Third through fifth grade students will be back to five days starting Monday, Feb. 8.

All special education hybrid programs in the elementary schools, which are currently in-person four days a week, also will transition to five days a week.

Students signed up for fully remote learning will continue in remote, and junior high and high school hybrid students' schedules remain unchanged at this time.

Weikle said Unit 5 will continue to closely monitor the number of positive COVID cases in each building and keep the online dashboard up to date, adding that “There is a greater likelihood that your student may have to quarantine at some point because we have more students in the classroom.”