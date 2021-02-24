Unit 5 honors staff, students after Those Who Excel, MLK and YICU awards

“We are going to be looking at every single option, but I do want you to know as a last resort, we may have to make the call early in the morning and say Building X is going to have a remote instructional day,” Weikle said. “I know that’s really not convenient for families and by no means is our intent to be having families experience an inconvenience early in the morning, but please not that we are doing everything in our power, and if we have to call a remote instructional day, it will be because we have no other options.”