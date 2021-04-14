Unit 5 looks to hire diversity administrator

NORMAL — A new administration position is being added at McLean County Unit 5 this year to focus on diversity issues, district officials said Wednesday.
“Over the last year Unit 5 has really been very intentional about the professional development and discussions that we’ve been having surrounding the topics of diversity, equity and inclusion,” Superintendent Kristen Weikle said during a school board meeting held at Normal West High School. “Staff have been learning a lot about it but also discussing racism, biases, culturally relevant practices and equitable opportunities for students and staff throughout the district.”
Unit 5 is hiring for a new position to begin July 1: director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
“We are committed to doing the work and doing it well. Unfortunately we continue to be reminded by the events happening across the country that this work is needed and continues to be important,” Weikle said.
The superintendent said the board will likely to finalize a candidate within the next month or so.
In other business, Weikle said the district is currently working to meet the new requirements for Student Online Personal Protection Act (SOPPA), ahead of its implementation in July.
“The goal of SOPPA is to protect students and their data, and in order to be compliant with the new regulations, the district needs to enter into written agreements with all pre-K – 12 operators who collect teacher or student data,” she said.
That will include “hundreds to maybe thousands” of new contracts for vendors that are used for operational or educational services for the district.
Darrin Cooper, director of teaching and learning, gave a presentation on Illuminate Education, a software company with products the district is looking to replace current student data processors.
District administration is working on how these new programs would be implemented.
The current cost for the district's programs is $185,920. If those are replaced with the Illuminate products — EduClimber, SAEBRS and Achievement Dashboard — the proposed annual cost will be $160,700, plus a one-time payment of $17,000, Cooper said.
The operational services provided by Illuminate would be SOPPA compliant, Cooper said.
Check it out: 10 Bloomington-Normal food facts you should know 🍴
10 Bloomington–Normal food facts you should know
The first pizza oven
The Twin Cities today have dozens of pizza ovens at countless pizza restaurants. But do you know the locale of the very first Twin City pizza oven?
The Lucca Grill downtown, in the late 1930s. Claim is, it had the first pizza oven in Central Illinois, in fact.
Central Illinois and McDonald's
With more than a dozen McDonald's restaurants now in the greater Bloomington-Normal area, you'd definitely say the restaurant is fully entrenched. When the first B–N McDonald's at Main Street and Beaufort opened in 1959, that was the beginning. The first Big Mac sold here? 1968. Eleven years later, in 1979, the first Happy Meal was sold.
And Gibson City was the very first “small” town in America to have a McDonald’s. In the late 1970s, the corporation chose Gibson City as the site of the very first "Mini-Mac," a restaurant half the size of a conventional McDonald's.
Steak 'n Shakes all over
The world's first Steak 'n Shake was built where Monical's Pizza stands today, at the intersection of Main Street and Virginia Avenue.
Food with roots in B–N
Four of America’s popular restaurant chains have their roots in Bloomington. Steak ‘n Shake was founded here. So was Biaggi’s. So was Meatheads. The Chili's restaurant chain, meanwhile, was founded by Norman Brinker, a Bloomington native and Bloomington High alum.
Golden Dragon, the former site of...
When you dine next at Golden Dragon restaurant in downtown Bloomington, why should you think of the founder of one of the world’s most successful businesses, too?
The building that today houses the Golden Dragon, at Monroe and Madison, was the very first headquarters for G.J. Mecherle’s business, also known as State Farm.
Our most popular chain
For its population, McLean County has one of the highest concentrations of chain restaurants in the country, according to Restaurant Business Magazine. Our most popular chain? Subway. We have 14 of them, according to the statistics.
The money we spend
Bloomington-Normal is famous for its love of dining out, a fact verified by national statistics that each year rank the Twin Cities among the nation’s top 50 cities in the U.S. per capita for dining out.
Do you know how much money we actually spend in a year in food and/or beverage at Twin City restaurants, pubs and bars? It's more than a quarter-billion dollars, say government statistics. That includes $83.5 million spent in Normal and $176 million in Bloomington.
Franchises happy at home in B–N
The first Buffalo Wild Wings in town, on Empire Street across from the Central Illinois Regional Airport, at one point was the second busiest Buffalo Wild Wings in Illinois and among the top 25 in the U.S. There are more than 750 locations across 45 states and now also in Canada.
When Jason's Deli opened in town, it topped the charts. One report indicates the corporate office in Beaumont, Texas, did not expect its new B-N location to instantly out-do locations in places like Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, Orlando and Denver. The restaurant also posted the highest-grossing sales among all 240 Jason's Deli restaurants in 28 states.
As seen on TV
One Bloomington-Normal restaurant includes on its staff two television stars: Epiphany Farms, the downtown restaurant along Front Street.
Pastry chef Leah Horcher interned at "Ace of Cakes," the popular reality show on Food Network. Chef and owner Stuart Hummel was on Bravo's "Top Chef," as part of "Top Chef Duels."
Celebrity sightings
Gus Van Sant is a popular Hollywood movie director, the maker of such movies as “Good Will Hunting,” “My Own Private Idaho” and “Finding Forrester.”
When in Bloomington-Normal, Gus Van Sant sat down with David Foster Wallace at Garden of Paradise to discuss the possibility of making a film version of Wallace's “Infinite Jest.” Garden of Paradise was one of Wallace’s favorite places to dine in B-N.
John F. Kennedy visited the Twin Cities as a campaign stop in October 1959. He dined at Davidson's. Other presidents that have dined in B–N include George H. Bush and Gerald R. Ford, who both dined at Jumer's (currently The Chateau) in 1988 and 1989, respectively.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.