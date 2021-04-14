Unit 5 looks to hire diversity administrator

In other business, Weikle said the district is currently working to meet the new requirements for Student Online Personal Protection Act (SOPPA), ahead of its implementation in July.

“The goal of SOPPA is to protect students and their data, and in order to be compliant with the new regulations, the district needs to enter into written agreements with all pre-K – 12 operators who collect teacher or student data,” she said.

That will include “hundreds to maybe thousands” of new contracts for vendors that are used for operational or educational services for the district.

Darrin Cooper, director of teaching and learning, gave a presentation on Illuminate Education, a software company with products the district is looking to replace current student data processors.

District administration is working on how these new programs would be implemented.

The current cost for the district's programs is $185,920. If those are replaced with the Illuminate products — EduClimber, SAEBRS and Achievement Dashboard — the proposed annual cost will be $160,700, plus a one-time payment of $17,000, Cooper said.

The operational services provided by Illuminate would be SOPPA compliant, Cooper said.

