Unit 5 looks to hire diversity administrator
NORMAL — A new administration position is being added at McLean County Unit 5 this year to focus on diversity issues, district officials said Wednesday.

“Over the last year Unit 5 has really been very intentional about the professional development and discussions that we’ve been having surrounding the topics of diversity, equity and inclusion,” Superintendent Kristen Weikle said during a school board meeting held at Normal West High School. “Staff have been learning a lot about it but also discussing racism, biases, culturally relevant practices and equitable opportunities for students and staff throughout the district.”

Unit 5 is hiring for a new position to begin July 1: director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We are committed to doing the work and doing it well. Unfortunately we continue to be reminded by the events happening across the country that this work is needed and continues to be important,” Weikle said.

The superintendent said the board will likely to finalize a candidate within the next month or so.

In other business, Weikle said the district is currently working to meet the new requirements for Student Online Personal Protection Act (SOPPA), ahead of its implementation in July.

“The goal of SOPPA is to protect students and their data, and in order to be compliant with the new regulations, the district needs to enter into written agreements with all pre-K – 12 operators who collect teacher or student data,” she said.

That will include “hundreds to maybe thousands” of new contracts for vendors that are used for operational or educational services for the district.

Darrin Cooper, director of teaching and learning, gave a presentation on Illuminate Education, a software company with products the district is looking to replace current student data processors.

District administration is working on how these new programs would be implemented.

The current cost for the district's programs is $185,920. If those are replaced with the Illuminate products — EduClimber, SAEBRS and Achievement Dashboard — the proposed annual cost will be $160,700, plus a one-time payment of $17,000, Cooper said.

The operational services provided by Illuminate would be SOPPA compliant, Cooper said.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

