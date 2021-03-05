Unit 5 opens 2021-22 kindergarten registration online

NORMAL — Kindergarten registration is underway in McLean County Unit 5 schools, but this year the process has gone virtual.
Unit 5 families with children starting kindergarten in August have been instructed to visit the district website at unit5.org to begin the registration process.
Their registration steps will depend on their student.
“For example, a student who is part of our early learning program will follow the directions that are listed on the website because they’re already in Infinite Campus,” said Superintendent Kristen Weikle. “Whereas a student who is brand-new to Unit 5 will need to contact their school or the school that they think they’ll attend for instruction on how to proceed.”
Families without internet access can call the school they believe their child will attend in the fall to receive assistance.
“If a parent is unsure which school their child will attend, they can always call the district office and we’ll help direct them to the right building,” Weikle added.
Like most school changes in the last 12 months, Weikle said registration has gone digital to limit physical interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In normal years, she said, “a lot of times schools will have a big day or two when incoming kindergarteners can come in, see the building, complete paperwork, their parents can learn some information about kindergarten and just get some questions answered. Unfortunately, we’re not able to do that this year due to COVID.”
Families can find kindergarten registration information under the “Students & Parents” tab of the district website. They will also find videos and PowerPoints from the elementary schools giving some extra information about the schools and their culture, just making a process a little more special for families.
Weikle said the district administration will work with the buildings to see if kindergarteners and other new students will be able to do a walk-through before August.
Registration at Unit 5 is open now until the end of March, and families are encouraged to complete the process as soon as possible.
“We want to make sure that we have enough staff and classrooms set up for all of our incoming kindergarteners, so the sooner that parents can complete the registration, the better,” Weikle said.
In the neighboring district, Bloomington District 87 is planning to open kindergarten registration to families on April 5, also going virtual this year.
Bloomington families can begin the process next month by going to district87.org/registration.
Assistant Superintendent Diane Wolf said schools will hold orientations in the fall for kindergarten students and families.
District 87 will also be hosting “D87 Family University: Transition Series” on April 15. Video links will be posted online for students new to Sarah E. Raymond School of Early Education, kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.