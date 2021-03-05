Unit 5 opens 2021-22 kindergarten registration online

Like most school changes in the last 12 months, Weikle said registration has gone digital to limit physical interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In normal years, she said, “a lot of times schools will have a big day or two when incoming kindergarteners can come in, see the building, complete paperwork, their parents can learn some information about kindergarten and just get some questions answered. Unfortunately, we’re not able to do that this year due to COVID.”

Families can find kindergarten registration information under the “Students & Parents” tab of the district website. They will also find videos and PowerPoints from the elementary schools giving some extra information about the schools and their culture, just making a process a little more special for families.

Weikle said the district administration will work with the buildings to see if kindergarteners and other new students will be able to do a walk-through before August.

Registration at Unit 5 is open now until the end of March, and families are encouraged to complete the process as soon as possible.