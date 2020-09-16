Unit 5 parents: Let our kids return to school

“We are endangering our children by doing this. They need to be back in school and the district needs to figure out the best way possible to make this happen as soon as possible,” she said. “No more excuses — we need action.”

Lindsey Dickinson, president of the Unit Five Education Association, said a “disturbing narrative” has been spread by the district administrators and members of the school board blaming teachers and staff for the schools remaining closed.

“On behalf of UFEA, I want to state first unequivocally, we want to be back in school in person with our students and colleagues,” she said, adding that the teachers union's only position has been that they want to be involved in the decision-making process and that those decisions need to “prioritize the health and safety of our students and staff.”

At the beginning of the meeting, Superintendent Kristen Weikle said the administration is working to determine the health metrics officials will use to decide if in-person learning will resume in the second quarter.