Unit 5 plans outdoor proms after COVID canceled 2020

NORMAL — High schoolers in McLean County Unit 5 will still get their chance to dance the night away this spring, as the district throws two outdoor proms.
The plans for the schools’ traditional spring dances will be anything but traditional for Normal Community and Normal West. Each school will host an outdoor dance held under multiple tents with no more than 50 students in each.
After the class of 2020 missed out on their senior proms, the Unit 5 principals said given the changing restrictions, they wanted to try it this year, even if it’s not perfect.
“Last year we weren’t able to do anything because of how (the COVID-19 pandemic) hit and the regulations we were under and our ability to adjust. We thought we wanted to try to do something,” said Dave Johnson, principal at Normal West. “I think we’d rather do it indoors, so it’s not weather-dependent, but just with the restrictions it was hard to do.”
The move to an outdoor venue will put prom in parking lots on each of the school grounds, with a DJ set up in the middle playing to all the tents.
“It’ll look different and it’ll be something that I would imagine people will remember,” said Trevor Chapman, principal at Normal Community. “I think our students would probably remember this for a long time to come.”
The 50-person capacity per tent will be in place to keep crowd sizes down, and masks will be required. Students will choose their tent when they buy their tickets and the proms will also be split into “sessions” with an early dance and a later dance.
Since the homecoming dance was cancelled in the fall, this will be the only big dance for Unit 5 high schoolers this year.
With their date set for April 24, tickets for the Normal Community prom are on sale now and available online until April 9, with some in-person sales to come as well.
Normal West will hold prom on May 15 and ticket sales are expected to begin closer to that date.
