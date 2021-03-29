Unit 5 plans outdoor proms after COVID canceled 2020

The move to an outdoor venue will put prom in parking lots on each of the school grounds, with a DJ set up in the middle playing to all the tents.

“It’ll look different and it’ll be something that I would imagine people will remember,” said Trevor Chapman, principal at Normal Community. “I think our students would probably remember this for a long time to come.”

The 50-person capacity per tent will be in place to keep crowd sizes down, and masks will be required. Students will choose their tent when they buy their tickets and the proms will also be split into “sessions” with an early dance and a later dance.

Since the homecoming dance was cancelled in the fall, this will be the only big dance for Unit 5 high schoolers this year.

With their date set for April 24, tickets for the Normal Community prom are on sale now and available online until April 9, with some in-person sales to come as well.

Normal West will hold prom on May 15 and ticket sales are expected to begin closer to that date.