Unit 5 prepares for return to classrooms; board OKs deficit budget

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 schools are preparing to welcome students back to the buildings next month.
In a presentation to the school board and several members of the community, Superintendent Kristen Weikle said about 79% of Unit 5 students will return to classrooms in the second quarter.
Of the more than 13,600 students enrolled in the Normal-based district, 2,589 opted to continue remote learning when family surveys were counted, Weikle said.
In reviewing the plan, which was released to staff and families on Thursday, Weikle said students who chose in-person learning will be in classrooms two days a week, with one day of synchronous learning and two days of asynchronous learning.
To take advantage of the in-person time, the curriculum on those days will be “more intentional and targeted than ever before,” Weikle said.
Per the plan, all students will log in for a set amount of time on Wednesdays, regardless of whether they chose to begin the hybrid model or remain in remote learning.
Some special service classes will meet in-person four days a week instead of two.
Visual reminders for masks and distancing have been placed on building entrances and throughout the buildings. Clear plexiglass dividers will be installed, especially in elementary classrooms, before students return.
District administrators will continue to monitor local health metrics and work with the McLean County Health Department as the school year progresses, Weikle said.
Representatives from First Student said they have begun planning routes and will account for adequate spacing on each bus, with a maximum of 44 passengers per bus.
In other business, the board voted to adopt the 2020-21 budget that shows an estimated $2.9 million deficit on a budget of $202 million for all funds.
The district is operating on a $12.5 million structural deficit in the education fund, which will be covered by working cash bonds this year, Hickman said.
The structural deficit existed before the pandemic and Hickman said he expects it to grow next year as expenses increase without additional revenue.
During a public hearing on the budget, board member Barry Hitchins said this is the third year the school year began with expenses higher than revenue, and “we can’t continue to borrow money to meet day-to-day expenses."
“It is time for this community to take responsibility for funding the education our children deserve. We need to better align our tax rate with the services we are expected to provide," he said. "Doing nothing will result in a district that does not provide the education and support our children and our families and our community have come to expect from Unit 5.”
The district’s revenue is expected to be down this year with a decrease in fees related to building rentals and parking passes; corporate personal property replacement tax revenue is down 17.4%; and no increases to evidence-based funding are expected.
Hickman said $500,000 is built into the education fund to account for expenses related to COVID-19.
