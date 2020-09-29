Unit 5 prepares for return to classrooms; board OKs deficit budget

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 schools are preparing to welcome students back to the buildings next month.

In a presentation to the school board and several members of the community, Superintendent Kristen Weikle said about 79% of Unit 5 students will return to classrooms in the second quarter.

Of the more than 13,600 students enrolled in the Normal-based district, 2,589 opted to continue remote learning when family surveys were counted, Weikle said.

In reviewing the plan, which was released to staff and families on Thursday, Weikle said students who chose in-person learning will be in classrooms two days a week, with one day of synchronous learning and two days of asynchronous learning.

To take advantage of the in-person time, the curriculum on those days will be “more intentional and targeted than ever before,” Weikle said.