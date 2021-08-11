Unit 5 rolls out 'Equity Action Plan'

NORMAL — An Equity Action Plan was unveiled at McLean County Unit 5 after a third-party audit determined the district needs “a lot more progress.”

Ivette Dubiel, CEO and chief equity officer for the consulting firm Systemic Educational Equity, performed an equity audit throughout the last school year.

“The district should be applauded for their proactive effort to conduct an equity audit,” she said before identifying 12 elements of their findings in the form of recommendations.

Those include measures to improve staff diversity, address access to honors and AP opportunities, train staff on educational equity and examine unbalanced disciplinary rates among students who are Black, indigenous and people of color.

“You are not expected to execute all of these findings,” Dubiel said, noting many of them will involve long-term work. “It’s to make sure we’re purposeful” in equity efforts, she said.

The District Equity Leadership Team, or DELT, presented a plan within five strands of equity: systems; teaching and learning; student voice, climate and culture; professional development; and family and community as agency.

Kristan Shelvin, the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion director, said she believes Unit 5 will be successful in implementing the plan, calling this “a historic moment for our district.”

“Because (the District Equity Leadership Team) had a hand in helping to figure out — here are the objections, how do we drive the work to achieve those objectives, I think has a great chance of success because of how many people were involved in the development,” she told The Pantagraph.

In previous years, community members spoke up during school board meetings, calling attention to racial disparities in student discipline and staff hiring, which DELT members addressed as part of the plan.

“It is critical that our staff reflect our student populations. … Our students deserve to see a diverse staff,” said Cameo Williams, a third grade teacher at Grove Elementary who is part of the systems team.

Some objectives, like hiring a DEI director and hiring additional family coordinator to cover each school, were completed before Wednesday’s presentation because DELT worked throughout the year toward equity initiatives rather than waiting until the audit was complete.

"We didn't want to wait, so we started to meet this spring based on the five strands," using data that was already available, Superintendent Kristen Weikle said.

Dubiel said during the audit, they conducted 34 focus groups involving 178 people from stakeholder groups including students, staff and district families.

Student and family outreach and involvement were objectives included in the action plan, as Dubiel said putting a “pulse” on those district members is essential.

The board voted unanimously to approve the plan after a brief recess.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

