NORMAL — A proposed solar power array system for McLean County Unit 5 is expected to come at no upfront cost to the district and save about $2 million over the panels' 25-year lifespan, the school board heard Wednesday.

Representatives of Farnsworth Group, Clean Energy Design Group and Halo Solar proposed at the board meeting adding solar panels to three Unit 5 properties.

Joe Adelman, executive director of operations at Unit 5, said the district was approached a year ago about exploring solar energy. Since then, Adelman said he has been investigating the best possible location and circumstances.

Wes Ernst, CEO of Halo Solar out of Goodfield, said two arrays would be installed on the roof of Northpoint Elementary School in Bloomington; one would be on the roof of a bus barn, along with a ground-mounted display; and one would be on the roof of a district warehouse.

Among the four systems, Ernst estimated the district would save $2 million in utility costs. Any installation or maintenance costs would not come out of the district's pocket, he added.

Because a fire recently occurred on the roof of Olympia High School in rural Stanford, which had mounted solar panels, some school board members were concerned about the same thing happening in Unit 5.

Ernst said the damage should be localized in the event of a malfunction.

"Our system comes with a rapid shutdown, which means that if it starts to overheat, that it would shut itself down, which is a newer component that they've added to solar arrays," Ernst said.

Should there be an unexpected emergency such as a lightning strike, Ernst said insurance would cover the damage.

Because the presentation was informational only, the board did not vote on whether to move forward with the project.

If approved, Farnsworth Group would perform any engineering related to the project. Clean Energy Design Group would purchase the arrays for the district and offer energy credits at a discounted rate.

Other business

The school board, meeting at Normal West High School, also welcomed and swore in its two new members, Alex Williams and Mark Adams. They replaced board president Barry Hitchins and board member Alan Kalitzky, both of whom did not run in the April 4 election.

Hitchins said one of his goals when assuming office eight years ago was to reduce class sizes to a manageable size, which he said is now possible through the passage of Unit 5's property tax referendum earlier this month.

Kalitzky urged board members to put political agendas aside because education should be a nonpartisan issue.

Once the new members were sworn in, the board voted to appoint Kelly Pyle as the new board president, Jeremy DeHaai as vice president and Stan Gozur as secretary.

