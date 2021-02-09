Unit 5 student athletes required to take COVID test to play

Megan Weemer, a parent of two Unit 5 students, said she and many other parents are concerned their students are being “forced” to be tested.

“I think we’re on a slippery slope because these athletes are sort of being put up against a wall. We were told as parents and as the athletes themselves that if they chose not to test then they could not participate in their extracurricular activity,” she said. “That’s pretty devastating for these kids who have been at home not in high school or junior high full time since March, who have finally been given the green light by our governor to participate in sports.”

Weemer says as a health scientist she sees this from two perspectives: “from a cost benefit perspective, in terms of what are the costs for our kids versus the benefit of this one-time test” and “from a parent perspective, where’s that ethical line drawn?”

“We’re following such stringent protocols and now Unit 5 has put something else into place. It’s almost like they don’t want our kids to play,” she said.

Weikle said the district’s first goal is “always to reduce the spread” of COVID, which includes testing student athletes who could be asymptomatic.