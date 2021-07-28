Unit 5 students to wear masks this fall

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 students are required to wear masks when returning to in-person learning this fall.

In a 6-1 vote, the McLean County Unit 5 School board approved Wednesday night it's 2021-22 school plan, which provided masking rules based on updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

“I’m sure some board members have had sleepless nights, I have as well," said Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle. "None of us, I don’t think any person wants to wear a mask.

"However, I believe that no matter what the recommendation is, there is going to be half the population in our community that is unhappy.”

The board will re-evaluate the decision on Sept. 21.

On Tuesday, the CDC issued new mask guidance stating all individuals — vaccinated and unvaccinated — living in regions where infection rates are growing should wear face coverings again.

Parental rights and personal freedoms were at the crux of several parents pleas urging the McLean County Unit 5 school board to leave masks optional for all students, regardless of vaccination status Wednesday night.

The comments were made during a special school board meeting in which the board weighed whether or not to require students, teachers, faculty and staff to wear masks upon return to in-person learning this fall.

"It hurts me when we say that it's in the name of safety, because if we're being honest, it's in the name of liability," Mollie Emery, a school nurse with Unit 5, said Wednesday during the meeting.

Others said masks are crucial to protecting a vulnerable population unable to receive vaccinations from COVID-19.

“I am here to advocate and implore you to please mandate face coverings for elementary school students specifically, because they are unvaccinated,” said Aimee Ott, adding that she knew those urging against masks are loud, but, "Just because they're loud doesn't mean they're right."

During a presentation to the board, Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle gave a brief overview of two possibilities for the fall.

In one scenario, masks would not be required, but strongly encouraged for students who are not vaccinated. In the second scenario, masks would be required for all students, regardless of vaccination status.

Based on updated CDC and Illinois State Board of Education guidelines, and conversations with the McLean County Health Department, pediatricians, and the district's insurance and risk management providers, Weikle recommended the district require all students to wear masks this fall.

The decision was met with some pushback from parents and board member Jeremy DeHaai, who voted against the measure.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

