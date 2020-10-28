Unit 5 superintendent gives update on return to learning; no decision yet on basketball season

NORMAL — After about a week and a half of hybrid learning for McLean County Unit 5 students, the superintendent said students and staff seem glad to be back in school.

“A (school) building’s just not a building without the kids in it and so there’s just great energy,” said Superintendent Kristen Weikle, after visiting the schools and talking with students.

When the school board met at Normal Community West High School on Wednesday night, the superintendent thanked the students and families and acknowledged the difficulty of the decisions that parents faced with the return to in-person learning.