Unit 5 teachers, community speak against fall plan; board approves plan

NORMAL — A dozen people, including many teachers and a student, spoke against the Unit 5 Return to School Plan for the fall semester at Wednesday’s school board meeting.
“The plan on paper is one thing. The plan in real life in a school setting is completely different,” said Sherilyn Klendworth, a second-grade teacher at Grove Elementary. “It’s not going to work; it’s not what is safe and best for Unit 5 students and staff. … (This plan offers) the opposite of a healthy learning environment.”
Members of the district community filled the cafeteria and surrounding rooms at Normal Community West High School, sat in chairs spaced six feet apart, at the first in-person board meeting since the school closed in March for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board voted to adopt the plan with the condition that Superintendent Kristen Kendrick-Weikle will be able to revise the plan as necessary.
“We should not be part of a science experiment to get back to normal,” Klendworth said.
Tyler McWhorter, a Normal Community teacher, said the community is seeing positive virus tests at the highest level since schools closed and asked that remote learning be implemented from the start of the fall semester.
“We are overcrowded, understaffed, underfunded and the pandemic has laid all of this bare,” he said of the teachers and classrooms.
Amanda Long, a science teacher at Normal West, said this plan is “veiled as a choice” between hybrid and remote learning, but in reality it is a choice between a quality education and safety.
Aditi Sharma, who will be a senior at Normal Community in August, said going back to in-person learning is “irresponsible and dangerous” and detrimental for students and staff.
“We have had to compromise and sacrifice, but there is one thing that we should never be forced to compromise on and that is the safety of our families,” she said.
The Pandemic Advisory Committee that helped the administration to develop the plan included parents, staff and other district stakeholders, but Lindsey Dickinson, president of the Unit Five Education Association, said the teachers’ union did not participate in the development and was only consulted to address potential contract violations.
Dickinson asked the board to revise the plan before it is implemented.
Board member Meta Mickins-Baker said the vote for the plan Wednesday seems more as “enough road to run on” before receiving more feedback from students, families and staff.
Board President Amy Roser called it a road map to move forward toward the coming school year.
Kendrick-Weikle said she knows this plan is not perfect, but “it is a living breathing document” that could be revised again before the school year begins.
