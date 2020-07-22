Unit 5 teachers, community speak against fall plan; board approves plan

“We should not be part of a science experiment to get back to normal,” Klendworth said.

Tyler McWhorter, a Normal Community teacher, said the community is seeing positive virus tests at the highest level since schools closed and asked that remote learning be implemented from the start of the fall semester.

“We are overcrowded, understaffed, underfunded and the pandemic has laid all of this bare,” he said of the teachers and classrooms.

Amanda Long, a science teacher at Normal West, said this plan is “veiled as a choice” between hybrid and remote learning, but in reality it is a choice between a quality education and safety.

Aditi Sharma, who will be a senior at Normal Community in August, said going back to in-person learning is “irresponsible and dangerous” and detrimental for students and staff.

“We have had to compromise and sacrifice, but there is one thing that we should never be forced to compromise on and that is the safety of our families,” she said.