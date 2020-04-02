Unit 5 teachers union creates website for remote learning resources

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

NORMAL — The teachers union at McLean County Unit 5 has launched a website to help parents find learning resources while students are kept at home because of coronavirus .

“We miss our students. We miss being in school with them. We know this is hard for everyone. That’s why we created this online directory,” said Lindsey Dickinson, president of the Unit Five Education Association (UFEA). “We want to do all we can to continue to connect with our students and to help them continue to grow and learn.”