Unit 5 teachers union creates website for remote learning resources

NORMAL — The teachers union at McLean County Unit 5 has launched a website to help parents find learning resources while students are kept at home because of coronavirus.
“We miss our students. We miss being in school with them. We know this is hard for everyone. That’s why we created this online directory,” said Lindsey Dickinson, president of the Unit Five Education Association (UFEA). “We want to do all we can to continue to connect with our students and to help them continue to grow and learn.”
The website, UFEAcares.org, has a searchable directory of remote learning resources that cover math, science and arts, including game-based learning.
UFEA plans to keep the directory updated for the duration of the school closure, which Gov. J.B. Pritzker extended to the end of April.
“There is no way remote learning can replace, reproduce or replicate the one-on-one interactions that happen in our schools every day,” Dickinson said. “All we can do as educators, students, parents and caregivers is to do the best we can. We know we are, and will be, better together.”
Parents, students and community members can contact UFEA directly to ask questions through a link at the bottom of the UFEAcares.org homepage.
