Unit 5 to begin geothermal projects at Chiddix this summer

NORMAL — The McLean County Unit 5 school board took further steps in its ongoing geothermal projects Wednesday.
Two bids were approved for building operations projects for work to begin this summer at Chiddix Junior High.
Tri County Irrigation (TCI) was approved for the geothermal borefield project at Chiddix, having previously completed the borefield at Kingsley Junior High. TCI was the low bidder for the project at $614,900.
A bid from A&R Mechanical was approved for a heating, air conditioning and cooling renovation at Chiddix, with a low bid of $3,971,845.
Executive Director of Operations Joe Adelman said Chiddix has faced humidity issues, causing facilities staff to run 35 to 40 dehumidifiers at a time, and this week the school had two breaks in hot water pipes.
The Chiddix projects will eliminate the humidity issues, which have caused premature rusting among other issues, and maintain a steady temperature with constant fresh air, Adelman said.
“We’re at a point where we have to do this because we are going to be affecting the education of the students, the staff that’s there and quite frankly the health of the building,” said Mike Trask, a member of the board and the facilities committee.
Alan Kalitzky, vice president of the board and member of the facilities committee, said the geothermal projects and renovations are opportunities to see how the money the district invests is returned.
“This is a three-prong project that is going to help us considerably … in terms of improving the life of our building, returning the cost to the district, as well as improving the health and safety of our students in a time in which we really need to put emphasis and focus on that,” Kalitzky said.
In an update on the environmental efforts at Parkside Junior High, Adelman said utility costs for that building have dropped from $3.02 per square foot to $1.15 per square foot.
Since the energy projects at Parkside began in 2016, the projects have saved the district $728,273, reducing electric energy by 60% and gas energy by 97% annually, Adelman said.
The geothermal work at Chiddix is projected to reduce its utility costs from $1.39 to $0.86.
“I would bet anybody anywhere there aren’t very many buildings operating at 86 cents square foot,” Adelman said. “What we’ve been able to do as we’re putting this equipment in and looking at everything and we’ve gone from 200-foot wells to 400-foot deep wells, we’re finding these efficiencies. So we’re constantly just not cookie-cutting what we’re doing; we’re looking at how we can make it even better.”
As part of the consent agenda, the board also approved the use of fire prevention and safety funds to remove and install ceiling grids and panels at Chiddix and to remove and replace six aluminum doors at Parkside.
