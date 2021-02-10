Unit 5 to begin geothermal projects at Chiddix this summer

The Chiddix projects will eliminate the humidity issues, which have caused premature rusting among other issues, and maintain a steady temperature with constant fresh air, Adelman said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re at a point where we have to do this because we are going to be affecting the education of the students, the staff that’s there and quite frankly the health of the building,” said Mike Trask, a member of the board and the facilities committee.

Alan Kalitzky, vice president of the board and member of the facilities committee, said the geothermal projects and renovations are opportunities to see how the money the district invests is returned.

“This is a three-prong project that is going to help us considerably … in terms of improving the life of our building, returning the cost to the district, as well as improving the health and safety of our students in a time in which we really need to put emphasis and focus on that,” Kalitzky said.

In an update on the environmental efforts at Parkside Junior High, Adelman said utility costs for that building have dropped from $3.02 per square foot to $1.15 per square foot.