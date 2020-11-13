Unit 5 to return to remote learning for three-week 'adaptive pause'

Effective Nov. 18, an “adaptive pause” will put all Unit 5 students under fully remote instruction until Dec. 7.

Students will not be in attendance on Nov. 18 to allow teachers and staff time to prepare for the transition.

In a letter to families and community members, the district said “Please know that we are taking this action to protect the health and safety of our students, staff, and families. We know that this decision will please some and anger others but health and safety must be the priority.”

As of Friday, 63 students and 29 staff members have tested positive for COVID in the last two weeks, with more than 370 students and 145 staff going into quarantine from having close contact with positive cases.

On Friday, the McLean County Health Department announced 120 more positive cases and one death from the virus; 968 county residents have been diagnosed in the last week.

