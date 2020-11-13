Unit 5 to return to remote learning for three-week 'adaptive pause'

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 schools will close to in-person learning starting next Wednesday, the district announced Friday afternoon.
“Obviously we’ve all been aware of the increasing positive cases in McLean County and the (Illinois Department of Public Health) released last week’s information today around noon and those data points confirmed what we suspected — that we would need to move backward,” Superintendent Kristen Weikle said Friday afternoon.
The IDPH data put Unit 5 back in stage one of the Return to School Plan, which indicates all students should be remote.
Many of McLean County health metrics used by the district worsened this week, which gave Unit 5 the required 10 days worth of data to trigger a change in plans, “to keep our students and staff safe,” Weikle said.
Effective Nov. 18, an “adaptive pause” will put all Unit 5 students under fully remote instruction until Dec. 7.
Students will not be in attendance on Nov. 18 to allow teachers and staff time to prepare for the transition.
In a letter to families and community members, the district said “Please know that we are taking this action to protect the health and safety of our students, staff, and families. We know that this decision will please some and anger others but health and safety must be the priority.”
As of Friday, 63 students and 29 staff members have tested positive for COVID in the last two weeks, with more than 370 students and 145 staff going into quarantine from having close contact with positive cases.
On Friday, the McLean County Health Department announced 120 more positive cases and one death from the virus; 968 county residents have been diagnosed in the last week.
This move to remote learning comes about five weeks after Unit 5 schools began welcoming students back for in-person instruction in mid-October.
Weikle said she is optimistic the community health data will improve within the three weeks between Friday’s announcement and Dec. 7.
“I’m hopeful that it turns around sooner rather than later, — and I know it will at some point — but I’m extremely optimistic that it will as early as possible,” Weikle said. “But it’s definitely going to take the community making good choices, following guidance and guidelines.”
The district administration is hoping to return to hybrid learning soon, but “this will depend on the status of COVID-19 and the guidance we receive from state and local officials.”
Those health guidelines include avoiding large gatherings, wearing a mask, washing hands and practicing social distancing.
All activities and athletics will pause during this stage, as well.
Additional details about schedules and the plan for remote instruction are available on the district’s website at unit5.org.
