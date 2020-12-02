Unit 5 will not return in-person this semester; District 87 to offer hybrid to older students in January

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 will not reopen to in-person learning this semester, citing significant community spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to district families, Superintendent Kristen Weikle said it was a difficult decision, but all students will remain in remote learning through Dec. 18, which is the end of the first semester.

“Unit 5 has consistently shared with families that we are committed to offering in-person instruction when health and safety conditions enable us to do so. The metrics indicate that community spread is significant at this time,” Weikle said in the letter.

This comes after the district announced a three-week "adaptive pause" to in-person learning Nov. 14, which was expected to end Dec. 7.