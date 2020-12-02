 Skip to main content
Unit 5 will not return in-person this semester; District 87 to offer hybrid to older students in January
NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 will not reopen to in-person learning this semester, citing significant community spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to district families, Superintendent Kristen Weikle said it was a difficult decision, but all students will remain in remote learning through Dec. 18, which is the end of the first semester.

“Unit 5 has consistently shared with families that we are committed to offering in-person instruction when health and safety conditions enable us to do so. The metrics indicate that community spread is significant at this time,” Weikle said in the letter.

This comes after the district announced a three-week "adaptive pause" to in-person learning Nov. 14, which was expected to end Dec. 7.

Watch now: Reports of child abuse are down. Why that's concerning Bloomington-Normal advocates.

Families who want to change their student’s learning model — hybrid with in-person or fully remote — for the spring semester are asked to complete a form through the Infinite Campus Parent Portal by noon on Dec. 8. If they want to continue with the choice they made this fall, families do not need to take action.

Bloomington District 87 students will continue their hybrid learning for the weeks of Dec. 7 and Dec. 14.

All District 87 students will be fully remote at the beginning of the second semester, Jan. 5-15, “to provide a health buffer after winter break,” according to a letter sent to district families.

Students in the hybrid in-person model will return to the school buildings the week of Jan. 19, with no school Jan. 18 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Seventh through 12th grade students will have the option to begin hybrid learning in the spring semester as well. Those families must select their learning model preference by midnight Dec. 4 on Skyward Parent Access.

Any seventh through 12th grade family who does not complete the form will continue in remote learning.

Pre-kindergarten and elementary students will continue with their current learning environment into the second semester, and the pre-k through fifth grade plan will be reevaluated after winter break.

Sixth grade students will continue their selected learning model, with an updated schedule for the second semester.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

